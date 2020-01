1 / 7

Actors we would love to see onscreen with Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving some phenomenal performances for over two decades now. She has given some iconic roles like Geet in Jab We Met, Pooja a.k.a Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Chameli. Bebo is a perfect combination of beauty and talent and is still one of the most relevant and sought-after actresses in the industry. She makes sure to balance work and her personal life very well. The superstar is not only a doting wife but also a wonderful mother to the nation's favourite kid Taimur. It is a dream of every actor to share screen space with Bebo. Here is a list of five actors we would love to see in a movie with the star

Photo Credit : Instagram