Slay like a diva in these sarees worn by Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is winning hearts with her humorous side on social media ever since she made her debut on Instagram. Her Ki and Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor decided to troll the actress recently. How? Well, Arjun created a meme on ‘Stay Homestay Safe’ wherein instead of ‘Safe’, Arjun put up a photo of Saif Ali Khan and alongside the post, he wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan always gives me the best advice.” Kareena also shared candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan with her Instafam, and Kareena revealed that during the lockdown, Saif gifted her flowers as she shared a photo of Saif painting flowers on their balcony. Her husband Saif Ali Khan recently praised the actress during an interview in the lockdown period sharing how Kareena thinks like a Hollywood star in terms of her roles. Saif further added how Kareena is super cool and said how she encourages him to cook nice things and wear nice something during the lockdown. It is such things that always seem to garner our attention and of course, they also set major couple goals, be it how they are always encouraging of each other, or how they look just perfect every time they step out together. Talking about looks one can't miss Kareena's impeccable style ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee. Over time, she has emerged not only as one of the most powerful Bollywood actresses but also as a trendsetter in the country. Today have a look at some of the most glam sarees sported by the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram