Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, B town divas are acing the no makeup look during quarantine period
Many B-town divas are sharing their no filter, no makeup photos, flaunting their flawless skin during quarantine period. And well, the divas look as beautiful sans makeup as much as they do with the makeup. Check out!
B town divas who are acing the no makeup look
Going by the social media posts of our B-town celebrities, it is clear to say self-isolation hasn't dampened the spirits of our celebs. The stars are keeping themselves busy in the best way possible. Right from playing various activities at home, cleaning, cooking, keeping in touch with their loved ones through video call or painting and more, celebs are having fun and how! Speaking of Bollywood divas who are locked up indoors, many are giving us an insight into their quarantine life by sharing photos and videos on Instagram. Many B-town divas are sharing their no filter, no makeup photos, flaunting their natural beauty. And well, the divas look as beautiful sans makeup as much as they do with the makeup. Having said that, here are five B-town divas who flaunted their no makeup face during the quarantine.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one gorgeous diva who looks beautiful sans makeup. The stunner who recently made her Instagram debut has been sharing some adorable photos of Taimur and hubby Saif Ali Khan. She even treated her fans with some no makeup photos of herself. Going by her selfies, one can say, her selfie game is on point.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is spending quality time with hubby Ranveer Singh. She has been sharing some amazing photos on Instagram. And as revealed by Ranveer, DP is learning how to play the piano. However, that doesn't stop the diva from clicking any no makeup photos of herself. The Chhapaak actress can be seen dressed in a comfortable outfit, flaunting her natural beauty.
Alia Bhatt
The Brahmastra star is known for sharing her no makeup, no filter photos on Instagram. She believes in letting her skin breathe whenever possible. Here's a no makeup snap shared by the diva in which she looks beautiful beyond words.
Shraddha Kapoor
Just like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor is also famous for her no makeup looks. The actress is praised by her followers for flaunting her natural beauty. In this snap, she looks beyond beautiful.
Anushka Sharma
B-town diva Anushka Sharma is locked up at home with husband Virat Kohli. From sharing important messages with their fans to posting goofy selfies and more, Virushka is trying to make the most out of the quarantine period. Here's a no makeup snap of the diva in which she looks simply pretty.
Malaika Arora
Malaika recently took to her social media page and shared a few pictures sans makeup and described her quarantine period as, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat... all the perks of staying at home..."
Katrina Kaif
Katrina who has been sharing videos of her cleaning the house and watching utensils also treated her fans with no makeup photos.
