Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, here’s how Bollywood welcomed New Year 2022

New Year is an occasion to celebrate, however, this year to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant, everyone is advised to stay indoors to welcome 2022. On Friday, December 24, Maharashtra government shared new and updated COVID-19 guidelines. According to which, gatherings of more than 5 people will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am. In addition to this, only 50% capacity is allowed for social places including gym, spa, cinema halls and more. Moreover, a night curfew between 9 pm to 6 am has been established. Amid this, even Bollywood stars are following the COVID-19 guidelines. While some spent New Year Eve with family members, others jetted off to places with more COVID relaxations to enjoy New Year 2022 to the fullest. Here’s taking a quick look at it :
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt Instagram
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a gala time with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on New Year 2022. Soha Ali Khan also gave fans a glimpse of their intimate celebration via social media. While sharing a happy photo, she wrote, “The last supper (50 percent capacity ) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.”
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are spending New Year away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Alia also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of their quick getaway. While sharing a slew of photos, Alia wrote, “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year.”
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
While sharing her New Year 2022 post, Anushka Sharma wrote, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!”
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Ranveer Singh took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of his intimate dinner date with wifey Deepika Padukone. In the clip, Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a black tube ensemble which is accentuated with a choker necklace and statement earrings. Hair tied in a neat bun and bold lips rounded off Deepika Padukone’s look.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram
Hrithik Roshan made our New Year 2022 looking like a snack in a hot selfie from the ocean. While sharing the photo, Hrithik said, “Let’s live it well.”
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram