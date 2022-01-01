Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, here’s how Bollywood welcomed New Year 2022

1 / 6

New Year 2022

New Year is an occasion to celebrate, however, this year to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant, everyone is advised to stay indoors to welcome 2022. On Friday, December 24, Maharashtra government shared new and updated COVID-19 guidelines. According to which, gatherings of more than 5 people will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am. In addition to this, only 50% capacity is allowed for social places including gym, spa, cinema halls and more. Moreover, a night curfew between 9 pm to 6 am has been established. Amid this, even Bollywood stars are following the COVID-19 guidelines. While some spent New Year Eve with family members, others jetted off to places with more COVID relaxations to enjoy New Year 2022 to the fullest. Here’s taking a quick look at it :

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt Instagram