Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: When Bollywood leading ladies wore their moods on their slogan t shirts

When it comes to trends, no one can beat Bollywood leading ladies and today we have these amazing slogan tees sported by these actresses.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 04:46 pm
    Actresses who slayed in Slogan Tshirts

    Actresses who slayed in Slogan Tshirts

    Bollywood never surprises its fans with its fresh leading pairs, movies, real-life couples and most importantly fashion choices. Bollywood divas have made it a point to create headlines with their looks whether its airport looks, off duty looks or red carpet events. These actresses have slayed the game of fashion in slogan tees and even made strong social statements with their choice of slogans too. Actress Anushka Sharma who is often known as the queen of minimalist style in the industry shared, "Sometimes we push ourselves to wear extremely uncomfortable clothes. There are clothes meant for a specific reason—they look beautiful on screen but they’re not the most amazing clothes to wear. In my own space I want to be comfortable in what I’m wearing and, most importantly, it has to reflect me—I find it difficult to just follow trends. If a fanny pack is in fashion but I don’t like how it looks on me I’m not going to wear it." Today check out these divas who wore some really cool slogan tees recently.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt revealing her feminist side with this casual tee paired with pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora dropping hints about her fierce side with this bold tank top.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma spreading a word about kindness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday's relatable tee about life is a must-have this summer.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan voicing her favourite in this slogan tee.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani is literally wearing our mood on a Sunday morning with her tee.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon's tee just simplifies love in the best form.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif 's slogan tee is just so empowering for all the beautiful ladies out there.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut giving us an important lesson out here with her tee.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor's Hindi slogan is all we need at these crucial times.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

