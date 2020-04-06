/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: When Bollywood leading ladies wore their moods on their slogan t shirts
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: When Bollywood leading ladies wore their moods on their slogan t shirts
When it comes to trends, no one can beat Bollywood leading ladies and today we have these amazing slogan tees sported by these actresses.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1303 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 6, 2020 04:46 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment