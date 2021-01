1 / 6

Bollywood girl gang’s PHOTOS shared amid the pandemic

Owing to the Covid 19 pandemic, the entire world was shut down to save humanity. Now when things are eventually getting back to normal, people are still struggling to stay in touch with their friends and families. However, few people are connecting with their loved ones via video calls. But Bollywood’s girl gang is making sure to stay together yet maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic. Well, here we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The Kapoor and Arora sisters share a great bond and friendship with each other. The four beauties of Bollywood industry often seen chilling together. They also have two more best friends, Mallika Bhatt and Natasha Poonawala, who are also the part of the girl gang. A few days ago, Bebo has shared a stunning picture featuring her besties. In the picture, the beauties can be seen smiling, as four of them can be seen sitting and chilling on a sofa while Kareena's actor sister Karisma is seen standing behind them. While sharing the same, she wrote, "It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries.” Every time they share a picture of them together they give us major friendship goals. Now, here we have selected a few gorgeous pictures which have been shared by the stars amid the pandemic. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Instagram