Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's selfies prove they are the coolest sister duo of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's selfies prove they are the coolest sister duo of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most popular sister duos in Bollywood. Take a look at their best Instagram selfies.
26590 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's best moments together

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's best moments together

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most popular sister duos in Bollywood. The sisters have successfully made a name for themselves in the industry. And also, both enjoy great popularity. From supporting each other whenever need be to giving style goals to all the sisters out there, Bebo and Lolo have time and again proved that there's no one like them. Fans of the duo always express their wish to watch them together in a movie someday. At the special screening of Karisma Kapoor's web series, Bebo said that the sisters have always wanted to work together but till now they haven't got that kind of script. This year, Bebo made her debut on Instagram. Going by her posts, one can say that her social media game is on point. The actress has also shared pictures with Lolo giving everyone sister goals. Karisma, on the other hand, is super active on social media as well. From sharing stunning selfies to priceless photos with family and more, Lolo's social media posts are a delight to all her fans. Karisma's Instagram photos with Bebo speak volumes about the bond that they share with each other. Having said that, we've compiled Bebo and Lolo's best Instagram selfies that prove they are the coolest.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Sister squad

    Sister squad

    "Looking towards the sun, sand and sea #tuesdaythoughts #sisterquad," captioned Lolo.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    BFF

    BFF

    They are each other's best friend.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Pout Queens

    Pout Queens

    Who do you think can pout better? We think they both nailed it!

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Desi look on point

    Desi look on point

    When it comes to fashion, Karisma and Kareena's style game is always up to the mark. They both have an impeccable sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    Sister goals

    Sister goals

    The sisters show how to look effortlessly good in selfie.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Good looking

    Good looking

    Both the sisters are extremely beautiful. Kareena's no makeup look steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Beauty goals

    Beauty goals

    Kareena and Karisma are both experimental. This picture screams beauty goals.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Stunners

    Stunners

    They always have each other's back.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Simply beautiful

    Simply beautiful

    Kareena and Karisma's beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Trio

    Trio

    No matter how busy they are, Bebo and Lolo always make sure to spend quality time with their mother.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Oh-so-pretty

    Oh-so-pretty

    They got their good looks from their mom.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement