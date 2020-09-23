/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's selfies prove they are the coolest sister duo of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's selfies prove they are the coolest sister duo of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most popular sister duos in Bollywood. Take a look at their best Instagram selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
26590 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 23, 2020 05:24 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12