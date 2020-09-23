Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's selfies prove they are the coolest sister duo of Bollywood

1 / 12

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's best moments together

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most popular sister duos in Bollywood. The sisters have successfully made a name for themselves in the industry. And also, both enjoy great popularity. From supporting each other whenever need be to giving style goals to all the sisters out there, Bebo and Lolo have time and again proved that there's no one like them. Fans of the duo always express their wish to watch them together in a movie someday. At the special screening of Karisma Kapoor's web series, Bebo said that the sisters have always wanted to work together but till now they haven't got that kind of script. This year, Bebo made her debut on Instagram. Going by her posts, one can say that her social media game is on point. The actress has also shared pictures with Lolo giving everyone sister goals. Karisma, on the other hand, is super active on social media as well. From sharing stunning selfies to priceless photos with family and more, Lolo's social media posts are a delight to all her fans. Karisma's Instagram photos with Bebo speak volumes about the bond that they share with each other. Having said that, we've compiled Bebo and Lolo's best Instagram selfies that prove they are the coolest.

Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram