Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's THESE photos prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world

Bebo and Lolo's snaps

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never fail to give their fans sister goals. The cool sisters are currently living their best life vacationing in Switzerland. Bebo might not be on Instagram or any other social media platform but Lolo is very much active on social media. She keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself on Instagram including her photos with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Time and again, Bebo and Lolo have proved that they are each other's biggest supporters. Kareena has always credited her success to Lolo. She once mentioned that Lolo has struggled a lot to give her a good life. Kareena, as we all know, is now at the top of the game. She was recently seen opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz. Up next, she has interesting projects in her kitty. Given the fact Bebo and Lolo share a great camaraderie with each other, check out these photos of the sisters.

Photo Credit : Instagram