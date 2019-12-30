Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's THESE photos prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's THESE photos prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never fail to give their fans sister goals. Given the fact Bebo and Lolo share a great camaraderie with each other, check out these photos of the sisters.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Bebo and Lolo's snaps

    Bebo and Lolo's snaps

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never fail to give their fans sister goals. The cool sisters are currently living their best life vacationing in Switzerland. Bebo might not be on Instagram or any other social media platform but Lolo is very much active on social media. She keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself on Instagram including her photos with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Time and again, Bebo and Lolo have proved that they are each other's biggest supporters. Kareena has always credited her success to Lolo. She once mentioned that Lolo has struggled a lot to give her a good life. Kareena, as we all know, is now at the top of the game. She was recently seen opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz. Up next, she has interesting projects in her kitty. Given the fact Bebo and Lolo share a great camaraderie with each other, check out these photos of the sisters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Karisma is a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Style goals

    Style goals

    Both Karisma and Kareena have an amazing sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Chilling!

    Chilling!

    When you both have nothing to worry about!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    Both Bebo and Lolo are looking stunning in their traditional outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Posers

    Posers

    Bebo and Saif recently hosted a Christmas themed birthday bash for Taimur. Karisma shared this beautiful pic with Bebo clicked during the bash.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Bebo's B-Day bash

    Bebo's B-Day bash

    Here's a beautiful pic shared by Lolo on Kareena's birthday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    Here's another pic of Bebo and Lolo at their stylish best!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Cozy dinner

    Cozy dinner

    Karisma who is vacationing in Switzerland with Kareena and family shared this pic on her Instagram. We can't take our eyes off the beautiful sisters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Holidays

    Holidays

    Karisma captioned this snap as, "While we posed... #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nora Fatehi aces the fashion game with perfection; Check out THESE photos
Nora Fatehi aces the fashion game with perfection; Check out THESE photos
From Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, check out the pics of B town actors with their mothers
From Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, check out the pics of B town actors with their mothers
PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day
PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day
Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood
Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement