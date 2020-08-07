Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh almost wore the same denim jumpsuit; See THROWBACK pics

1 / 10

When Kareena and Rakul donned the same denim jumpsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media debut has pretty much been the talk of the town ever since she made her social media debut this year. The actress recently stormed the internet with the reunion of the Kapoor siblings during Rakhi celebrations and also dropped some major clues about her brothers Ranbir and Aadar's serious relationships. Pictures from the special day were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram and it featured Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The actress also shared another picture that had actresses Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria sharing a frame with their respective boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain. Kareena has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous actress makes sure she adds a touch of glamour to her outfits every time she steps out. People are still obsessed with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. Known for an unfiltered attitude, the actress has made headlines several due to the same. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were massive hits and she proved that her talent and stardom are unmatched to any other female star in Bollywood. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to her beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has always managed to steal the limelight at Bollywood events leaves no stones unturned when it comes to Bollywood weddings and receptions with her experimental looks. Today we have these pictures of the actress where she was seen donning almost the same outfits like that of South star Rakul Preet Singh. See throwback photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani