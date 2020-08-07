Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh almost wore the same denim jumpsuit; See THROWBACK pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh almost wore the same denim jumpsuit; See THROWBACK pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh sported an almost similar looking jumpsuit at two different occasions. Check out these photos.
33483 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    When Kareena and Rakul donned the same denim jumpsuit

    When Kareena and Rakul donned the same denim jumpsuit

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media debut has pretty much been the talk of the town ever since she made her social media debut this year. The actress recently stormed the internet with the reunion of the Kapoor siblings during Rakhi celebrations and also dropped some major clues about her brothers Ranbir and Aadar's serious relationships. Pictures from the special day were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram and it featured Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The actress also shared another picture that had actresses Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria sharing a frame with their respective boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain. Kareena has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous actress makes sure she adds a touch of glamour to her outfits every time she steps out. People are still obsessed with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. Known for an unfiltered attitude, the actress has made headlines several due to the same. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were massive hits and she proved that her talent and stardom are unmatched to any other female star in Bollywood. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to her beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has always managed to steal the limelight at Bollywood events leaves no stones unturned when it comes to Bollywood weddings and receptions with her experimental looks. Today we have these pictures of the actress where she was seen donning almost the same outfits like that of South star Rakul Preet Singh. See throwback photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh's fresh promotional look

    Rakul Preet Singh's fresh promotional look

    Rakul opted for her classic beachy waves and dewy beauty look for her denim jumpsuit look

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    How Rakul styled her look

    How Rakul styled her look

    Rakul opted for peach shade lips, kohl filled eyed and added a delicate chain to complete her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Making our feed brighter with her vibrant pictures

    Making our feed brighter with her vibrant pictures

    The actress posed happily for the paparazzi as she promoted her movie.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh's sweet greeting

    Rakul Preet Singh's sweet greeting

    The actress welcomed the paparazzi in the sweetest way and they arrived at the location.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    The final touch

    The final touch

    The actress added a pair of colourful pumps to complete her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's date night look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's date night look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's date night look with bestie Amrita Arora was fuss free and casual.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    The no makeup look

    The no makeup look

    Kareena stepped out donning her natural beauty for her dinner date in a similar denim jumpsuit from H&M.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Bebo's casual touch

    Bebo's casual touch

    The actress added a pair of sneakers to keep her look easy and comfortable.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Two hairstyles pre and post dinner

    Two hairstyles pre and post dinner

    The star went for an easy bun look post dinner as she was spotted leaving with Amrita Arora.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement