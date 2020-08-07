/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh almost wore the same denim jumpsuit; See THROWBACK pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh almost wore the same denim jumpsuit; See THROWBACK pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh sported an almost similar looking jumpsuit at two different occasions. Check out these photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
33483 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 7, 2020 03:21 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10