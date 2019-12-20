Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan give us ultimate couple goals in THESE romantic pics; Check it out

Home
Like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, they’ve never failed to give us ultimate couple goals. They are indeed a picture-perfect family. We bring you some of the romantic pictures of the duo
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 04:46 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photos

    When it comes to Bollywood couples, there are few pairs who cause as much excitement in the country as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Both the personalities are highly celebrated in the film industry, and have caught attention all over the globe, whenever they are spotted together. It was on the sets of the Bollywood movie ‘Tashan’ when the actors are said to have fallen in love. The reel/real-life couple has been in a happy marriage for seven years now, and are blessed with a three year old kid now. Since then there has been no looking back, and both the star celebrities share a relationship which has grown stronger with time. Like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, they’ve never failed to give us ultimate couple goals. They are indeed a picture perfect family. We bring you some of the romantic pictures of the duo

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan photos

    Perfect candid capture

    Saif and Kareena are seen sharing a candid moment

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan photos

    What a romantic moment

    We all want someone to look at us the way, Saif looks at Kareena in the picture

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan photos

    Love under the sun

    The sun kissed couple so fresh together

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Keeping all the love in a photograph

    Keeping all the love in a photograph

    A picture worth a million memories

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan photos

    Reel-life chemistry

    On the film sets of Kurbaan, the couple never failed to impress us with their reel life chemistry

    Photo Credit : YouTube

