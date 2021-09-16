Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan love going on vacations & these PICS are proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met each other on the sets of their movie, Tashan, where love started to brew between the two. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dated each other for a long time before finally tying the knot with each other on October 16, 2012, leaving fans awestruck. Bebo and Saifu are proud parents to two adorable baby boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan, and are very happy and content in their small family. Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have a very busy working schedule and are often travelling due to their work, they make sure to always make time for each other and their children, and often take a trip to a foreign country for refreshment. Here are pictures that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan love going on vacations the minute they get a chance to. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Saif Ali Khan turns photographer for wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and youngest child, Jahangir Ali Khan, as they share a precious moment.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan share a picture of themselves having a complete “aesthetic vibe” as the two sit on the stairs of an old fort, sharing pure love.
The couple spends a good day at the beach with baby Taimur Ali Khan, who is busy making his sand castle, as mommy and daddy pose for the picture.
Kareena and Saif get clicked candidly as they spend their night having a romantic candle light dinner with each other, at a palace.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first vacation as a family of four, as they take along their second born, Jahangir Ali Khan on a foreign trip for the first time, and pose as a family of four.