Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the star couples in the Bollywood industry. They often give fans major relationship goals by expressing their feelings for each other. The two have fought many controversies and broken stereotypes when they tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents of two adorable boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, who are constantly under the limelight. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have proved the phrase “opposites attract” true and their fans are sure that their bond with each other will last a lifetime. Here’s their love story that will make you believe in fairytales, making you want one too. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla