Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s pictures with their sons

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie, Tashan and made their relationship public. After being in a relationship for a long time, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony. Today, the couple are proud parents of two adorable boys, Taimur Ali Khan (born on December 20, 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born on February 21, 2021). Kareena and Saif's work has never come in the way of their family life as they have often proved themselves to be the best celeb parents. Here are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their children that show they are the ultimate parent goals. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla