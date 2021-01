1 / 6

Top 5 stylish ethnic looks of the royal couple to watch out for

Anyone who follows Tandav star Saif Ali Khan and wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan knows that their style game is always on point. Be it airport look, vacation or wedding, the royal couple is always dressed in their best. Also, when it comes to style, the duo clearly has similar tastes. Saif and Kareena always pick ensembles that make a statement. Royalty comes easily to them. They like to keep it classy whenever they head out for a wedding or a red carpet. B-town’s very own royal couple is often seen flaunting their regal avatar effortlessly. In fact, Kareena kept up her fashion game on even while being pregnant with the little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan and also with the second child. Currently, Bebo and Saif are expecting their second child this year in March. However, time and again, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have proved that they are one of the most-loved and stylish couples of the film industry. Now, here are a few ethnic looks of the royal couple to watch out for this year. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Instagram