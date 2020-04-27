Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover

1 / 10

Inside the house of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has lived up to her legacy as she has turned out to be a superstar in her own rights and has delivered some of the most fantastic performances in her career. From Jab We Met, Chameli, Omkara, Heroine to Good Newwz, she has proved her immense talent with a filmography worth taking note of. Over the years, the actor's life has always been the talk of the town, whether it's because of her marriage with actor and Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, or for her comeback to movies after the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo sets major fashion inspirations for everyone and her sass is something to watch out for. The actress is also a fitness freak and makes sure to maintain her sleek and ravishing body in style. Her latest film Angrezi Medium released on the digital platform and is receiving a lot of love from the audience. She also has an exciting lineup of films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha, multi-starrer Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2. The actress married the love of her life Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and they have been the most charming couple ever since. They are indeed royalty in every sense. The couple is one of the IT couples of the industry and is extremely loved for their terrific chemistry and wit. While she is a true diva and rules the industry with her charm and beauty, his intellect and sense of humour are unmatchable. The royal couple lives at a posh apartment in Mumbai that is no less than a dream. According to various media reports, the couple resides in a lavish apartment at Fortune Heights, in Bandra. The apartment comprises four floors of the building. Each floor boasts a 3BHK apartment that measures up to 3,000 square feet. This palatial apartment cost the couple back a whopping amount of Rs 48 crore when they purchased the flats in 2013. From a rustic library, a breezy balcony to a huge sofa which commands the centre space with the company of a small table, their house is indeed the dream house. We would surely love to be a fly on the wall of this royal and lavish apartment, wouldn't you? We took to the Instagram account of Kareena and a few of their close-knit family and friends to take you a tour of how the Pataudi pad in Mumbai looks like! Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram