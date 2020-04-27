/
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's lavish house is a dream of every aesthetic lover
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been serving her fans with some amazing content on her social media amid lockdown as she gives glimpses into her lavish Mumbai home! Check out the entire Pataudi abode which is surely everyone's dream house to get a sneak peek of.
Inside the house of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan has lived up to her legacy as she has turned out to be a superstar in her own rights and has delivered some of the most fantastic performances in her career. From Jab We Met, Chameli, Omkara, Heroine to Good Newwz, she has proved her immense talent with a filmography worth taking note of. Over the years, the actor's life has always been the talk of the town, whether it's because of her marriage with actor and Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, or for her comeback to movies after the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo sets major fashion inspirations for everyone and her sass is something to watch out for. The actress is also a fitness freak and makes sure to maintain her sleek and ravishing body in style. Her latest film Angrezi Medium released on the digital platform and is receiving a lot of love from the audience. She also has an exciting lineup of films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha, multi-starrer Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2. The actress married the love of her life Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and they have been the most charming couple ever since. They are indeed royalty in every sense. The couple is one of the IT couples of the industry and is extremely loved for their terrific chemistry and wit. While she is a true diva and rules the industry with her charm and beauty, his intellect and sense of humour are unmatchable. The royal couple lives at a posh apartment in Mumbai that is no less than a dream. According to various media reports, the couple resides in a lavish apartment at Fortune Heights, in Bandra. The apartment comprises four floors of the building. Each floor boasts a 3BHK apartment that measures up to 3,000 square feet. This palatial apartment cost the couple back a whopping amount of Rs 48 crore when they purchased the flats in 2013. From a rustic library, a breezy balcony to a huge sofa which commands the centre space with the company of a small table, their house is indeed the dream house. We would surely love to be a fly on the wall of this royal and lavish apartment, wouldn't you? We took to the Instagram account of Kareena and a few of their close-knit family and friends to take you a tour of how the Pataudi pad in Mumbai looks like! Check it out.
A balcony full of greens
The couple has a lovely balcony garden with a lush of green including walls for the father and son to unleash their inner artists.
For the love of whites
White interiors always bring the perfect royal feels to an apartment and it's a Kareena Kapoor Khan approved fact!
Royalty lobbies
The couple has a fabulous lobby with carpets of all royal designs which will remind you of an expensive hotel room.
.A sprawling library
Of the very many rooms and nooks of the house, one room is dedicated to Saif and Kareena’s rustic library, which often makes the most brilliant backdrop in their family photos. The library features dark wood furniture as well as multiple shelves adorning books from across the globe and antique objects.
For fitness lovers
It is no secret that Bebo and Saif are bigtime fitness lovers and surely have a treadmill at home!
The lobby which reflects memories
A corner in Kareena Kapoor Khan's home that grabs out attention is a narrow corridor, which is lined with photos, paintings and artworks of the celebrity family.
The endless love for art
The diva poses at her stylish best The aesthetic feels of this room steal the show!
The best place to celebrate family moments
Throwback to Saif and Kareena's anniversary celebrations in their cosy home.
Striking interiors
As we mentioned earlier, every Bebo fan would love to be a fly on the wall of this amazing apartment!
