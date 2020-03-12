Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's romantic photos redefine love in every way; Take a look

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's romantic photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who is now happily married with a kid reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of Tashan. The duo never fails to give us the ultimate couple goals. Though they haven't worked opposite each other post marriage, it'll be an absolute treat if they do. As we all know, Kareena recently made her debut on Instagram and has been sharing amazing photos. She shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan in which he can be seen playing guitar and captioned it as, "My love... always playing his own tune." Bebo is yet to share a romantic snap with Saif and once she does, we are sure it will break the internet. Every time Bebo and Saif have proved that they are indeed a match made in heaven. Time and again, Bebo has mentioned how marrying Saif was her life's best decision. She also said Saif has given her the freedom to live life the way she wants. Saif, on the other hand, once said Bebo has been a good influence on him and that she gives him a sense of stability. As they continue to give us couple goals, here's a look at their photos that took the internet by storm.

