Check out these unseen pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

After being a part of the industry for 20 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always set her own rules. From working despite her pregnancy to being one of the most successful actresses in the country, the star has proved that she deserves the title of "Begum of Bollywood". Kareena Kapoor Khan has been married to Saif Ali Khan for almost 8 years now. The actress has time and again shared how people reacted about her plans of getting married by telling her that she will no longer be the star she is but she has clearly given a good reply with her back to back hits. Kareena made an appearance with her then-boyfriend and now husband, Saif Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan back in Season 3 in 2010 and described her relationship with Saif as the most stable relationship ever. Kareena said on the show, "This is the happiest people have ever seen me." The two are now parents to Taimur Ali Khan who is the internet's favourite star kid. Today, we have some interesting unseen pictures of the celebrity couple. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram