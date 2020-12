1 / 6

Fashionable moms to be

Maternity fashion has changed a lot in recent years and celebrities dressing up impeccably and flaunting their baby bump confidently is proof of the same. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Emily Ratajkowski, these celebrities have proved that their fashion choices are on point no matter what they are wearing. From donning bodycon dresses, denim outfits to kaftans and beautiful gowns, celebrities are not only acing the pregnancy style game but are also giving inspiration to look stylish for all the moms-to-be. Starting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, she is one of the most fashionable actresses. From casual outfits to trendy dresses, Bebo's stylish looks are proof that she knows how to do maternity style right. There are other moms-to-be who have been making style statements as well. Speaking of that, here's a look at the most stylish moms-to-be.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani