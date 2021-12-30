Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arjun Kapoor, celebs who tested COVID 19 positive recently

Kareena Kapoor Khan was amongst the first lot of celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. She had contracted the virus apparently she attended a private dinner party. The actress had isolated herself after testing positive and is not all okay. In fact, she even attended Kapoor's Christmas lunch after she tested negative.
It was today, December 29 that the news of Arjun Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced on the internet. The actor has isolated himself and we are yet to hear from him.
Shanaya Kapoor was one of the many names that had tested positive for the virus along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The news of her mother Maheep Kapoor testing positive had come first and then we heard that her daughter Shanaya too had to isolate herself. The star kid has now tested negative.
Along with Arjun Kapoor his sister Rhea Kapoor too has tested positive for COVID-19. She informed her fans and followers through a note on her Instagram stories and said that she is doing ok.
Along with BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora too has tested positive for the virus but now she is perfectly fine.
Shanaya Kapoor's mom Maheep Kapoor had tested positive along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora but like them she is also fine now.
Yet another name in the group of people who contracted Covid was that of Seema Khan who too is fine now.
