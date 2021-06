1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best saree looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. She has often been praised for her performances. Kareena made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with JP Dutta’s war drama, Refugee. For the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Asoka, she was acknowledged with awards for her act in the movie. She went ahead to appear in many commercially successful movies in her career spanning over two decades. She has a huge fan base. Kareena Kapoor Khan also made the headlines when rumours about her and Saif Ali Khan being in a relationship started to make rounds. She was at the peak of her career when she met the love of her life, Saif Ali Khan on the sets of their movie, Tashan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and are proud parents to two little boys. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for her great sense of fashion. Here are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan giving major fashion goals in sarees. Read ahead to take a look.

