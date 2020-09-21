Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: A look at the Bollywood star's endearing childhood snaps

1 / 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmissable childhood snaps

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today. The actress who marked her 20 years in the industry this year, surely has more than one reason to celebrate this year. Recently she and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that they are expecting their second child together. Kareena lovingly addressed as Bebo made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Refugee, her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000. Known for breaking the glass ceiling whether its her statements, movie choices or stylish looks. The actress apart from her acting skills is known for her amazing style and bold nature. Being unapologetic about the way she puts up her words in front of the camera or in interviews, the beautiful actress has set the bar higher in terms of her on screen performances and has broken stereotypes related to female actors in the country several times. Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media debut had been the talk of the town during the start of this year. Kareena has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous actress makes sure she adds a touch of glamour to her outfits every time she steps out. People are still obsessed with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were critically acclaimed and she proved that her talent and stardom are unmatched to any other female star in Bollywood. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. Kareena has always managed to steal the limelight at Bollywood events and leaves no stones unturned when it comes to Bollywood weddings and receptions. Today as she celebrates her big day, lets take a look at some of her endearing childhood snaps.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's instagram