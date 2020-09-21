Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: A look at the Bollywood star's endearing childhood snaps

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to celebrate her lockdown birthday today and we have these unmissable snaps of the star from her childhood. Take a look.
44316 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmissable childhood snaps

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's unmissable childhood snaps

    Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today. The actress who marked her 20 years in the industry this year, surely has more than one reason to celebrate this year. Recently she and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that they are expecting their second child together. Kareena lovingly addressed as Bebo made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Refugee, her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000. Known for breaking the glass ceiling whether its her statements, movie choices or stylish looks. The actress apart from her acting skills is known for her amazing style and bold nature. Being unapologetic about the way she puts up her words in front of the camera or in interviews, the beautiful actress has set the bar higher in terms of her on screen performances and has broken stereotypes related to female actors in the country several times. Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media debut had been the talk of the town during the start of this year. Kareena has always been an epitome of style and class. The gorgeous actress makes sure she adds a touch of glamour to her outfits every time she steps out. People are still obsessed with her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. Kareena's last two releases at the box office were critically acclaimed and she proved that her talent and stardom are unmatched to any other female star in Bollywood. From taking part in social initiatives during the crisis right now to beauty regimes, her social media is a hub of a lot of interesting things. Kareena has always managed to steal the limelight at Bollywood events and leaves no stones unturned when it comes to Bollywood weddings and receptions. Today as she celebrates her big day, lets take a look at some of her endearing childhood snaps.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Look at that smile

    Look at that smile

    Always sharing a frame with this one

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor's instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Cheek to Cheek

    Cheek to Cheek

    Karisma hugging her sweetest little sister brings a smile to our faces

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Always up for ice cream

    Always up for ice cream

    How adorable is this throwback snap of the Kapoor sisters enjoying their day out?

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor's instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Back to teenage days

    Back to teenage days

    A candid picture of Bebo back from her teenage days.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor's instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Twinning with Karisma

    Twinning with Karisma

    The actress with her elder sister in a matching polka dot outfit.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor's instagram

  • 7 / 9
    The warmest hugs

    The warmest hugs

    With her legendary grandfather in this snap and her cousins.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor's instagram

  • 8 / 9
    The most beautiful women of her life

    The most beautiful women of her life

    Another adorable snap of the star as a kid with her mom and sister.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor's instagram

  • 9 / 9
    The Kapoor sisters

    The Kapoor sisters

    We love this picture of Kareena with her elder sisters!

    Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's instagram

