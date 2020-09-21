/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: A look at the Bollywood star's endearing childhood snaps
Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday Special: A look at the Bollywood star's endearing childhood snaps
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to celebrate her lockdown birthday today and we have these unmissable snaps of the star from her childhood. Take a look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
44316 reads
Mumbai
Updated: September 21, 2020 07:30 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9