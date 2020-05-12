Kareena Kapoor Khan: Check out the throwback photos of the Begum of Bollywood before she became a star

1 / 13

Check out these photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan before she acted in movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry. Making her debut with 'Refugee' (2001), which garnered attention for her acting skills and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress then appeared in 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' (2001), which turned out to be her first box-office hit. Her stardom is something which is not even comparable to any other star, the actress' characters Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham are still some of the best characters in Bollywood. Her social media debut had fans loving Kareena Kapoor Khan's humorous side on Instagram. The actress keeps sharing the most relatable posts on her social media whether it's her daily dose of activities during the quarantine or her family time. The actress is the mother to paparazzi's favourite celeb kid Taimur Ali Khan. She even shared a funny selfie of her with her son on Mother's Day. On the work front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Dharma Productions multistarrer Takht. Today, take a look at these stunning pictures of the actress before she acted in movies.

Photo Credit : pinterest