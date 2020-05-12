Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Check out the throwback photos of the Begum of Bollywood before she became a star

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely one of the biggest names in Bollywood now and today we have these throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan before she became a leading actress in Bollywood.
4851 reads Mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 04:01 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Check out these photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan before she acted in movies

    Check out these photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan before she acted in movies

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry. Making her debut with 'Refugee' (2001), which garnered attention for her acting skills and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress then appeared in 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' (2001), which turned out to be her first box-office hit. Her stardom is something which is not even comparable to any other star, the actress' characters Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham are still some of the best characters in Bollywood. Her social media debut had fans loving Kareena Kapoor Khan's humorous side on Instagram. The actress keeps sharing the most relatable posts on her social media whether it's her daily dose of activities during the quarantine or her family time. The actress is the mother to paparazzi's favourite celeb kid Taimur Ali Khan. She even shared a funny selfie of her with her son on Mother's Day. On the work front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Dharma Productions multistarrer Takht. Today, take a look at these stunning pictures of the actress before she acted in movies.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 2 / 13
    With her sister Karisma Kapoor

    With her sister Karisma Kapoor

    Kareena with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, we love how cute she looks in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 13
    With brother Ranbir Kapoor and Dadu

    With brother Ranbir Kapoor and Dadu

    Born into a family which has given us several entertainers over the generations, Kareena is surely going a great job as one of the top actors in the country.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    A throwback picture of Kareena visiting her sister on her sets

    A throwback picture of Kareena visiting her sister on her sets

    A sweet Kareena with her glamorous sister Karisma Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 13
    Always having that rosy glow on

    Always having that rosy glow on

    Kareena is surely a natural beauty with her blesses genes from her actor parents.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 13
    Attending weddings with the best

    Attending weddings with the best

    Kareena all set to groove at a family wedding with sister Karisma Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 13
    Kareena with her mum and sister

    Kareena with her mum and sister

    How sweet does she look in this pretty throwback picture!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 13
    Keeping it up with the trends

    Keeping it up with the trends

    Kareena in her trendy self back in the days when she was not even a movie star.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 13
    Kareena in a perfect 90s look

    Kareena in a perfect 90s look

    In a well-buttoned shirt and checkered skirt, she looks cute in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 13
    Isnt she a splitting image of Taimur?

    Isnt she a splitting image of Taimur?

    How cute does she look in this sweet little frock with an innocent smile on her face!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    With her co star Salman Khan

    With her co star Salman Khan

    Kareena talks to Salman as she visits her sister on sets and years later she romanced him too on screen in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodyguard,Kyon Ki and many more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 12 / 13
    As a teenager

    As a teenager

    Sporting the trends of the 90s in this picture again.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 13 / 13
    The sweet child

    The sweet child

    Kareena in her angelic self as a small child.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Comments

Anonymous

So at what age did she do that Jawline surgery??

