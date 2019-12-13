Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Find out the Hollywood crushes of THESE Bollywood actresses

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Find out the Hollywood crushes of THESE Bollywood actresses

Read on to find out Kareena Kapoor Khan's,Deepika Padukone's and several Bollywood actors secret celebrity crushes and several other celeb crushes that our Bollywood actors have revealed.
64219 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2019 12:03 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Find out THESE Hollywood crushes our Bollywood actresses and actors revealed

    Find out THESE Hollywood crushes our Bollywood actresses and actors revealed

    Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently portrayed her self love to another level as she sported a saree with Bebo printed over it.From airports to promotional events and red carpets, she has been slaying it all with some of the most trendy pieces and fashion-forward ensembles. The actress is undoubtedly an epitome of grace and beauty and even after being married and having a beautiful child the nation is obsessed with,Kareena manages to take our breath away with her beauty. The diva has projects lined up for 2020 from Angrezi Madam to Takht ,This year she will be seen in Good Newwz. Good Newwz also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and will be released on December 27th.Over the time several young male actors from Sidharth Malhotra to Kartik Aaryan have revealed how much they love the actress and that she was their celebrity crush while growing up.When Kareena was asked the same question,she revealed her celeb crush which was a surprise for us. Well do you want to know who it was ? Read on to find out her celebrity crush and several other celeb crushes that our Bollywood actors have revealed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas once revealed during an interview that she had a crush on the 300 actor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji confessed having a crush on Brad Pitt and that she also admire him as an actor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    The Sooryavanshi actress revealed she loves Robert Pattinson's style of acting and his looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty

  • 5 / 7
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone has a huge crush on Leonardo Dicaprio ever since they watched Titanic as a small child.

    Photo Credit : instagram/Getty

  • 6 / 7
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor's celeb crush is none other than Jessica Biel. Ranbir revealed he used to rewatch her movies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan who herself is a inspiration for many and several actors have revealed that she is their celeb crush. Kareena although has a crush on Titanic actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Netflix

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
Nayanthara\'s THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Nayanthara's THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan\'s THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan's THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Kylie Jenner\'s daughter Stormi Webster will steal your heart with her cuteness,Check out THESE photos
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster will steal your heart with her cuteness,Check out THESE photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement