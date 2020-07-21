/
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone & others; Here are the stars' THROWBACK social media posts amid lockdown
Today, we rounded up a series of throwback social media posts of Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others that they posted on Instagram amid lockdown. Take a look!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: July 21, 2020 01:25 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Since March 2020, all of us and literally each and every one of us have been in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. From Bollywood actors, Television stars to sports personalities and aam-junta, everyone has been under nationwide lockdown as we are plagued with one of the worst pandemics ever in the history of mankind. With movie shootings stalled, theaters shut, and gym closed, Bollywood celebs are staying at home and are taking to washing utensils, cooking and baking to pass time. While Katrina Kaif has been washing utensils with sister Isabella, Kiara Advani has been baking cookies, Vicky Kaushal has been cleaning fans and Sidharth Malhotra has been working out. Since there are no new vacation photos and shooting pictures to be shared on social media, what celebs are doing is digging deep into their archives to share throwback photos on social media. From sharing vacation photos, gym pictures to photos with friends and family, 2020 has literally, been a year of throwbacks and today, we decided to look at celebs and their social media handles and compile as to what there throwbacks look like. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, or Kiara Advani and others, Bollywood celebs have been treating us to #throwbackthursday posts to lighten up everyone’s mood and cheer up fans with their photos, and so, today, we rounded up a series of throwback photos of celebs that they posted on social media amid lockdown.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
To begin with, it was only a few months back that Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut and we are grateful because since Bebo is quarantining at home, we are not getting her paparazzi photos but the actress makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and videos. Talking about Bebo, she recently shared a throwback photo with hubby Saif Ali Khan from their vacation. As for Sonam, she shared a throwback photo from Goa as she wished to go vacationing in Goa.
Kiara Advani
Since all of us are home, we’ve been dreaming of vacations and what not and Kiara, too, looks like, was missing her vacation as she shared a throwback photo of taking a dip in the pool
Disha Patani
Well, Disha Patani's one social media post brings internet to a grinding halt, and amidst a host of her posts, one throwback photo that won hearts was of Disha posing in a monokini
Sidharth Malhotra
This Student of the year actor has been majorly missing his vacations and he took to social media to share a throwback photo wherein he is seen sky diving
Deepika Padukone
This Padmaavat actress has been quarantining at home with hubby Ranveer Singh and since Deepika was missing her parents, she shared a photo from one of her wedding functions which took place in Bangalore and in the photo, Deepika is seen posing with her sister and mother and we totally loved her throwback post
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor is a social media star and almost everyday, this Hero No 1 actress treats her fans to new photos but amidst a host of her social media posts, one throwback post that caught our attention was a photo that Lolo posted of her 'Dadaji'
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is majorly missing her girl gang comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora and since they can't meet each other, Malaika revisited a photo with her besties on social media in which these ladies are seen pouting
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is a true blue social media diva, and her Instagram posts grab attention instantly and amid a host of her posts, one throwback post that won hearts was of Tara reminiscing the fashion show days as she shared a photo posing on the ramp
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh warded off our lockdown blues when he treated his Instafam with a major throwback photo from childhood wherein he is seen posing with a poster of Hulk Hogan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan's social media posts cannot go amiss because she digs deep into her archives to treat fans to such rare photos and amid the lockdown, one photo of the Kedarnath actress that deserves special mention is her childhood photo wherein she is posing in an ethnic wear while dancing to 'Bangle Ke Peeche'
