Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone & others; Here are the stars' THROWBACK social media posts amid lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Since March 2020, all of us and literally each and every one of us have been in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. From Bollywood actors, Television stars to sports personalities and aam-junta, everyone has been under nationwide lockdown as we are plagued with one of the worst pandemics ever in the history of mankind. With movie shootings stalled, theaters shut, and gym closed, Bollywood celebs are staying at home and are taking to washing utensils, cooking and baking to pass time. While Katrina Kaif has been washing utensils with sister Isabella, Kiara Advani has been baking cookies, Vicky Kaushal has been cleaning fans and Sidharth Malhotra has been working out. Since there are no new vacation photos and shooting pictures to be shared on social media, what celebs are doing is digging deep into their archives to share throwback photos on social media. From sharing vacation photos, gym pictures to photos with friends and family, 2020 has literally, been a year of throwbacks and today, we decided to look at celebs and their social media handles and compile as to what there throwbacks look like. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, or Kiara Advani and others, Bollywood celebs have been treating us to #throwbackthursday posts to lighten up everyone’s mood and cheer up fans with their photos, and so, today, we rounded up a series of throwback photos of celebs that they posted on social media amid lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram