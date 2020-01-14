/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: THESE Bollywood actresses pull off the no makeup look with ease
Bollywood actresses look immensely beautiful even without makeup, as most of them are seen flaunting their natural skin on social media.Today, we bring you some of the best no-makeup looks of the Bollywood actresses.
Aditi Giri
Mumbai
Published: January 14, 2020 01:59 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone
The glamour of the fashion world is enough to make us blinded. Indeed, the cinema lifestyle requires a lot of effort and makeover to face the camera, but the actresses don’t really look that way in real life. In fact, they look much prettier and elegant, and there have been times that these actresses have been seen flaunting their natural skin confidently on their social media. The on-screen looks of these actresses might be bold, vintage and fashionable at the same time. But when they flaunt their natural skin photos, without the use of makeup or powders, is no less than a treat to their fans. No matter what, the natural or no-makeup look would never go out of fashion. The glowing facial skin which kisses the sunlight, or an early morning face would always be a picture-perfect capture. Today, we bring you some of the best no-makeup looks of the Bollywood actresses.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia is indeed a ‘soul full of sunshine’ in her no-makeup look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The actress looks even more beautiful in her candid look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is an epitome of beauty.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani
Kiara looks always ready pulling off a no-makeup look with perfection.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Katrina Kaif
This star is blessed with gorgeous natural skin.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Her no makeup pictures are a treat to her fans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi indeed got a flawless skin.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya always looks beautiful in sun-kissed selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Again Tara needs no makeup to show-off her natural skin.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Disha Patani
Her elegant beauty is something which can make anyone fall for her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is always seen flaunting her natural skin during her movie promotions.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha has stunned in her no-makeup look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena always glows sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kajol
Kajol always charms us with her no-makeup look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
That radiant smile of the actress makes all fall in love with her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka never fails to impress us with her style.
Photo Credit : Instagram
