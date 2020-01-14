Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: THESE Bollywood actresses pull off the no makeup look with ease

Bollywood actresses look immensely beautiful even without makeup, as most of them are seen flaunting their natural skin on social media.Today, we bring you some of the best no-makeup looks of the Bollywood actresses.
  • 1 / 17
    Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone

    The glamour of the fashion world is enough to make us blinded. Indeed, the cinema lifestyle requires a lot of effort and makeover to face the camera, but the actresses don’t really look that way in real life. In fact, they look much prettier and elegant, and there have been times that these actresses have been seen flaunting their natural skin confidently on their social media. The on-screen looks of these actresses might be bold, vintage and fashionable at the same time. But when they flaunt their natural skin photos, without the use of makeup or powders, is no less than a treat to their fans. No matter what, the natural or no-makeup look would never go out of fashion. The glowing facial skin which kisses the sunlight, or an early morning face would always be a picture-perfect capture. Today, we bring you some of the best no-makeup looks of the Bollywood actresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 17
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia is indeed a ‘soul full of sunshine’ in her no-makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 17
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    The actress looks even more beautiful in her candid look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 17
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan is an epitome of beauty.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 17
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara looks always ready pulling off a no-makeup look with perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 17
    Katrina Kaif

    This star is blessed with gorgeous natural skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 17
    Deepika Padukone

    Her no makeup pictures are a treat to her fans.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 17
    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi indeed got a flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 17
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya always looks beautiful in sun-kissed selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 17
    Tara Sutaria

    Again Tara needs no makeup to show-off her natural skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 17
    Disha Patani

    Her elegant beauty is something which can make anyone fall for her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 17
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi is always seen flaunting her natural skin during her movie promotions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 17
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha has stunned in her no-makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 17
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena always glows sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 17
    Kajol

    Kajol always charms us with her no-makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 17
    Sonam Kapoor

    That radiant smile of the actress makes all fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 17 / 17
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka never fails to impress us with her style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

