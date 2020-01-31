Kareena Kapoor Khan: Find out how the actress reacted to celebrities talking about Taimur Ali Khan

1 / 6

Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to celebs talking about her son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood. She has created a milestone in the industry with her professional nature and box office hits. The actress who started her career with the 2000 war film Refugee, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The actress' last two movies Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz were both box-office hits. The Jab We Met star was back to work just months after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan who is the internet's favourite star kid. The three-year-old never fails to break the internet with his adorable looks and it has grabbed the attention of B-Town celebs. Some have on record spoken about their obsession with the star kid as well. Today, have a look at the celebs who spoke about the little Nawab of Bollywood and how Bebo reacted to it.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Youtube