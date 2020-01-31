Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Find out how the actress reacted to celebrities talking about Taimur Ali Khan

These hilarious comments of Bollywood celebrities who love Kareena Kapoor Khan's and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan will leave you in splits. Check them out.
1231 reads Mumbai Updated: January 31, 2020 12:49 pm
    Find out how Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to celebs talking about her son Taimur Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood. She has created a milestone in the industry with her professional nature and box office hits. The actress who started her career with the 2000 war film Refugee, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The actress' last two movies Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz were both box-office hits. The Jab We Met star was back to work just months after giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan who is the internet's favourite star kid. The three-year-old never fails to break the internet with his adorable looks and it has grabbed the attention of B-Town celebs. Some have on record spoken about their obsession with the star kid as well. Today, have a look at the celebs who spoke about the little Nawab of Bollywood and how Bebo reacted to it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Youtube

    Taapsee Pannu- How would you feel when Taimur brings his girlfriend home?

    Kareena labeled it as unsafe. Taapsee asked her if Bebo would welcome Taimur's girlfriend with parathas to which she said that she's a Punjabi mother and she'd be like no, don't come here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ranveer Singh- The actor revealed that he wanted to play Taimur's father in a film

    Ranveer was asked if he was getting a film with one of the Khans, which one would he want to be in with – Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir. To this, Ranveer responded, “Can I choose another Khan? Taimur! When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father's role and he will be my budhape ka sahara."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ranbir Kapoor- I am obsessed with Taimur, stalk his pictures too

    Ranbir confessed that he himself stalks his nephew online for photos. “To be honest, I stalk his pictures because I am also obsessed. Because when you see him it just warms your heart. And when he has his haircut or how he walks... I am a Taimur fan,” he said. “I have had the opportunity and the good fortune to hold him and it felt quite surreal. It felt like holding royalty,” he added.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia Bhatt- I’d spy on Kareena to find out more about her son, Taimur. He’s adorable.

    Shared the Raazi actress about Kareena Kapoor Khan's son. She also shared that she loves stalking his photos on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Ranveer Singh:To be honest, I stalk Taimur's pictures because I am also obsessed.

    Ranveer Singh shared on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, with Akshay Kumar that he, too, stalks Taimur's photographs and said, “To be honest, I stalk his pictures because I am also obsessed. Because when you see him it just warms your heart. And when he has his haircut or how he walks... I am a Taimur fan."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

