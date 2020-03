Kareena Kapoor Khan getting angry at a fan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Met Gala look, PHOTOS that went viral

1 / 11

Check out these photos that went viral in the past one year

Bollywood has created many memories over the years. Be it in terms of marriage, a star kid being born, newfound love or death, this decade has witnessed everything. Thanks to social media due to which pictures went viral and some even surprised the internet. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s angry expression, Boney Kapoor being trolled to Nysa Devgn’s appearance at a beauty salon post her grandfather's death, many photos went viral. Check out these photos which made controversies from last year till now.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Getty Images