Kareena heads to Karishma's house

Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped while she made her way to meet her sister Karishma Kapoor. The actress momentarily waited and greeted the paps by waving at them before going inside the residence. The star was seen donning casuals and rocked the easy-going style. The fashion diva sure knows how to get everyone talking even when she goes for a minimalistic look. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn turned a year older today and some of his fans surprised him by knocking on his door with a cake. The actor was seen receiving the kind gesture as he agreed to cut the cake and even click photos with his fans. Riteish Deshmukh was snapped during his shoot, as the star did a thumbs-up hand gesture for the cameras. Shraddha Kapoor was also seen during her shoot time and the actress stunned everyone with her colourful attire. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also snapped heading to the airport with her daughter.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani