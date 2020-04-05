Kareena Kapoor Khan: From her Bollywood debut to iconic roles, check out Bebo's transformation over the years

1 / 14

Kareena Kapoor Khan's TRANSFORMATION over the years

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, she is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She is very well known for her sense of fashion and the diva that she is. Her aura and attitude is impeccable and the she is indeed the epitome of beauty, grace and confidence! With an exciting lineup of films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha, multi-starrer Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2, she is the most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a true blue fashionista and makes hearts skip a beat every time she makes a reel or real appearance. Speaking of that, let us check out the star's splendid transformation!

Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram