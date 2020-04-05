/
Kareena Kapoor Khan: From her Bollywood debut to iconic roles, check out Bebo's transformation over the years
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide diva, a true blue fashionista and amongst the finest actresses in B-Town. Over a career span of two decades, she still remains at the top of her game and rules millions of hearts. Check out her journey and transformation over the years which will leave you stunned.
Ekta Varma
April 5, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan's TRANSFORMATION over the years
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction! With a career span of two decades, several iconic roles like Geet and Poo, terrific performances in films like Chameli, Omkara, Heroine and more, she is still amongst the biggest superstars and can give the Gen-Y a run for their money! Bebo made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. She established herself with roles in Asoka and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. She is very well known for her sense of fashion and the diva that she is. Her aura and attitude is impeccable and the she is indeed the epitome of beauty, grace and confidence! With an exciting lineup of films in her kitty including Laal Singh Chaddha, multi-starrer Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2, she is the most sought-after actresses in B-Town. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a true blue fashionista and makes hearts skip a beat every time she makes a reel or real appearance. Speaking of that, let us check out the star's splendid transformation!
Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram
The big screen debut
Bebo made her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the war drama Refugee in the year 2000. She also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut.
Photo Credit : Youtube
The rise to fame
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham acted as a major rise to fame in the superstar's career. Poo became truly iconic and evergreen and still remains super loved and relevant!
Photo Credit : Youtube
The critical acclaim
Although Poo gave her a major breakthrough and she became a household name, critical acclaim came for the actress with her performances in Chameli in which she played the role of a prostitute, Dev and Omkara. She was appreciated for her versatility and talent which was taken to notice due to these films.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Aitraaz
She went on to do some more amazing films like Aitraaz, Fiza, the multi-starrer ensemble crime thriller 36 China Town, Hulchul, Kyon Ki, Chup Chup Ke and Bewafaa. However, some of these films did not work so quite well at the box office but gained her critical acclaim.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Jab We Met
This deserves a special mention and how! Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met opposite Shahid Kapoor became a turning point for the actress as her portrayal of Geet became widely loved and popular. Geet not only bagged her the award for the Best Actress but also became iconic and still remains a popular favourite.
Photo Credit : Youtube
The huge and loyal fanbase
With her hard work and dedication, Kareena also enjoys a huge and loyal fan following.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The size zero phase
Although the diva was doing pretty well in her career, she made headlines for her size zero figure. She looked splendid, but her size zero became the talk of the town and people soon started wanting to be like her!
Photo Credit : Youtube
Getting married
Kareena Kapoor Khan met her husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan where the romance began to grow. They went on to star in Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod together. The couple got married in October 2012.
Photo Credit : Youtube
No looking back
Ever since, the actress has been unstoppable and how! She starred in films like Golmaal 3, Bodyguard and Ra. One which did amazingly well at the box office. She also starred in Madhur Bhandarkar's critically acclaimed film Heroine in the year 2012.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Working during pregnancy
The actress became pregnant in the year 2016. Her last release before taking a break from films was Ki and Ka opposite Arjun Kapoor which was a commercial success. However, she broke the stereotypes when she continued working and did some amazing TV commercials, ramp walks and photoshoots during the phase. She also made a glam appearance on Karan Johar's chat show with Sonam Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Motherhood
Kareena broke the internet when she gave birth to the most beautiful baby boy Taimur Ali Khan on 20 December, 2016. Taimur is currently a nation's favourite and undoubtedly the most popular star kid on the internet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
A stellar come back
Bebo is here to work and slay till she is 80 as she says and proves it! She worked in Veerey Di Wedding which ranks among the highest-grossing female-led Hindi films! She also starred in Good Newwz which did supremely well at the box office and gained her critical acclaim.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Broke the Internet yet again
Recently, she made headlines and brought a storm on the internet as she made her much awaited social media debut on Instagram. The actress is indeed serving some great content as her feed is a treat to the eyes with her sans makeup photos, sun-kissed photos and her constant glimpses of little Tim Tim!
Photo Credit : Instagram
