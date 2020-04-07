Kareena Kapoor Khan: How the Begum of Bollywood pulls off every shade of colour with confidence; Check Photos

Share your Lockdown Story
Check out these amazing shades of colour carried with confidence by the Begum of Bollywood giving us some major outfit goals.
April 7, 2020
    Kareena Kapoor Khan has always followed her heart. The diva and unbeatable queen of the box office has left fans speechless with her performance in her last two movies Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium, proving she is just as good as any other fresh face in B-town. Kareena also reached another milestone in her career when she completed 20 years of her acting career. The actress was back to work within months after delivering Taimur Ali Khan. Talking about the same with an interview to HT, she shared, "Everyone was like you just had a baby, so why don’t you come back to the screen with a heroine-oriented film where the story would be all about you. That is the norm here but I don’t think that. I have slightly unconventional thinking and that has always been a part of my journey From Dev, Chameli, Yuva (all 2004) to Omkara (2006), I have always tried to do something different and that gamble has actually paid off well." The Good Newwz actress also added, "There is so much more to explore now with lines blurring and great scripts coming to life more than ever before. I am not going to say that, especially for women because I have never believed that. I always thought women have had the opportunity to choose. There is a lot left to explore. These are exciting times. I have done it all. The big commercial movies are a part of my DNA and that’s never going to change, I will always be part of those but I am trying to do something different with each film." Next up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan and in Dharma Production's Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. We cannot thank her enough for giving us characters like Geet from Jab We Met; Kareena is not only a successful actress but also a loving wife and mother. Her style statements, while she was still pregnant, made headlines and she still continues to slay in unique and unconventional outfits. The actress gave self-love a different definition when she stepped out in an organza white floral saree with her nickname "Bebo" printed on it. What amuses us about this beautiful actress is how beautifully she carries each and every style with utmost grace and poise. From the oversized jacket, pantsuits, shimmer sarees and so much more, the actress has never failed to break the internet with her looks. Today, check out when the actress sported different coloured outfits, which managed to break the internet. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Yellow Gown

    Kareena Kapoor Khan in a floor-length satin yellow dress is worth the wait.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Kareena Kapoor Khan in a dark green thigh high slit dress

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in this stunning green floor-length body-hugging green dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Pretty in pink

    The actress looks stunning in this subtle shade of pink as she arrives for Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Royal in blue

    The Begum looks stunning as ever in this beautiful denim outfit, love her the perfect beauty look as well and we love the pose.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ravishing in red

    Love for red takes another level here in this amazing lace dress perfect for that next date post quarantine.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Raising the temperature with this white jumpsuit

    The actress never fails to add a factor of "wow" to even simple looks and here we see her in an absolutely gorgeous white jumpsuit giving major boss lady vibes as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    All eyes here as she dazzles in this golden saree

    When you have all eyes on you because of your stunning choices in outfits.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Slaying the classic black blazer dress

    Kareena's black blazer dress is a fusion of boss lady vibes and ultra stylish urban wear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

