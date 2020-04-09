Share your Lockdown Story
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Hrithik Roshan: 7 Actors who flaunted their flawless skin in sunkissed selfies

Check out these amazing sun kissed selfies of Bollywood actors who made our jaws drop with their beauty.
    Actors in sunkissed selfies

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is rocking the internet, thanks to her humorous captions and pictures. The actress who recently completed 20 years in the industry is still a tough competitor for the other actresses. Kareena is always one step ahead in terms of looks and trends. Hailing from the prestigious Kapoor family who have immensely contributed to the field of cinema over the past many decades, the actress shared "Frankly, we actresses are so much in a hurry. We feel we have very few years to shine in our career, so we neglect our personal life. But for me, both aspects are equally important. I don't want to grow old and have regrets." Over the past years, many actresses have been inspired by the diva and male actors still call her as their forever lady crush. Kareena alo once revealed her beauty secret. She said, "Two words: coconut water. Having a glass once a day is all you need not mention it's easy on the pocket! I think glowing skin at that price is totally worth it. It's good to moisturize your skin. This is probably the only skin ritual I follow and is really quite easy too. Since my work life demands a lot of traveling, my skin can get very dry, so a simple moisturiser does the trick. She also added, "I feel my best and beautiful when I'm fresh and healthy… and also when I pout! I drink lots of water and try to maintain a healthy, balanced diet. Most importantly, I am extremely self-confident and believe in my work and myself, which makes me feel secure and beautiful. My personal style is about comfort and a touch of minimalistic makeup. I usually wear shades of nude during the day. At night, I like smoky eyes and a statement red lip." The diva also shared a glam tip quoting "Use lipstick! I think a woman's lips are her most powerful and attractive feature. My advice-just go all out, experiment and choose the shades that make you feel bright and happy! Hot red lips, with a little blush and a wide smile! I try out different looks each time I walk the red carpet—I do love to wear my hair loose and natural. Recently I went fuss-free and tied it up in a backcombed ponytail." Kareena's recent no makeup selfie created buzz all over the internet thanks to her beauty and hazy eyes. The sun-kissed selfies all over Instagram now. The latest being the Greek God of Bollywood himself, Hrithik Roshan who posted a sun-kissed selfie and fans couldn't get enough of his good looks. Taking to his Instagram account, Hrithik Roshan shared the gorgeous pictures and captioned it as, "Sun suits me selfie" and posted two gorgeous photos of himself. Today, check out these sun-kissed photos shared by celebrities.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt giving us some major beauty goals with her no makeup selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani with a gazing sight is making this sunset ever more pretty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes makeup free for this cute sun kissed selfie and we are loving every bit of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor posted after gym selfie and made way for more crushes on him immediately.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The charming Begum of Bollywood always has her beauty on point with or without makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz makes vacation dreamier with this amazing selfie she shared of herself on a beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan

    Don't say we did not warn you! Took your breath way dint he?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Ah hrithik Roshan sir even he can give run for money to vaarun ,tiger even sid

