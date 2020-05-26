/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Today, we rounded up a series of photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor that proves that they are the most stylish mother daughter duo of B-town. Take a look!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 26, 2020 03:11 pm
1 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita’s THESE PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother daughter duo
We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan has some amazing friends from the industry such as Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and others but when it comes to her family, Kareena makes sure to spend ample time with them despite her busy schedules. And talking about family, we all know that Bebo is extremely attached to sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor, and often, these three ladies are snapped out and about the city. From stepping out for lunch to visiting each others’ house, we totally love to see Bebo, Lolo and mom together. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of the mother-daughters duo that proves that despite they are the most stylish mother daughter duo of Bollywood. Prior to the lockdown, we had snapped Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Babita stepping out of Bebo’s house and what we totally loved about the photo was Taimur’s rapport with his nani as he was happily seen walking with his nani holding her hand. Also, often Kareena, Karisma and Babita jet off for family vacations, and we totally love how despite being busy, Lolo and Bebo make sure to take out time for their mother.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Babita's selfie is an absolute delight
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor attended the premiere of Karisma's web show and these three lovely ladies posed for a selfie at the event
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Babita take over London
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita are at their stylish best as they take over London
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita step out for a family lunch with the kids
Earlier this month, Saif and Kareena were a part of the I for India online concert, to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and Babita Kapoor look like true divas during their vacation
We can bet our money on the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and Babita Kapoor are the most stylish mother daughter duo of Bollywood
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mother Babita make heads turn in traditional attire
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mother Babita make heads turn in traditional attire as they come together to celebrate Diwali
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & Babita Kapoor stun in black attires
I for India was a fundraising show that featured several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, and a total sum of Rs 52 crore was raised for relief efforts.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Taimur Ali Khan is often seen accompanying Kareena, Karisma and Babita Kapoor for their outings
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Saif and Kareena have also contributed to a number of relief funds - the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. Kareena took to social media to release a statement announcing their contribution and urging others to donate, as “every rupee matters”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Kareena and Lolo took mom Babita Kapoor for a mini getaway to celebrate her birthday
Since all of us are in quarantine, and Kareena cannot meet her parents, she has been spending quality time with Taimur and her husband Saif Ali Khan during the lockdown.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's THIS photo with mom from Bebo's birthday is truly amazing
Babita Kapoor looks like one proud mom as she poses with her rockstar daughters- Karisma and Kareena at Bebo's birthday celebrations
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
THIS Photo of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma with their parents is pure gold
On Babita Kapoor's birthday, Kareena posted a photo with her mother and tagged her as 'Queen'
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Kareena, Karisma, Saif pose with Babita Kapoor at Pataudi during their vacation
Amid lockdown, Taimur Ali Khan has been painting and a proud Kareena has been sharing his artwork on social media, referring to him as her ‘in-house Picasso’.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and mom Babita are one happy lot as they pose for a photo
On Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse into what ‘every other day’ with her son Taimur Ali Khan looks like as she shared a cute photo of them making goofy faces
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Kareena and Karisma make sure to spend time with their parents
Often, Kareena and Karisma plan family holidays with mother Babita and father
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Kareena and Karisma pose with their super elegant and stylish mother on a vacation
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's favourite vacation spot is London and often, Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma join Bebo in London
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment