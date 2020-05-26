Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo

1 / 15

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita’s THESE PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother daughter duo

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan has some amazing friends from the industry such as Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and others but when it comes to her family, Kareena makes sure to spend ample time with them despite her busy schedules. And talking about family, we all know that Bebo is extremely attached to sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor, and often, these three ladies are snapped out and about the city. From stepping out for lunch to visiting each others’ house, we totally love to see Bebo, Lolo and mom together. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of the mother-daughters duo that proves that despite they are the most stylish mother daughter duo of Bollywood. Prior to the lockdown, we had snapped Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Babita stepping out of Bebo’s house and what we totally loved about the photo was Taimur’s rapport with his nani as he was happily seen walking with his nani holding her hand. Also, often Kareena, Karisma and Babita jet off for family vacations, and we totally love how despite being busy, Lolo and Bebo make sure to take out time for their mother.

Photo Credit : Instagram