Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Babita’s PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother and daughter duo

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Today, we rounded up a series of photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor that proves that they are the most stylish mother daughter duo of B-town. Take a look!
1231 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita’s THESE PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother daughter duo

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita’s THESE PHOTOS prove they are the most stylish mother daughter duo

    We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan has some amazing friends from the industry such as Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and others but when it comes to her family, Kareena makes sure to spend ample time with them despite her busy schedules. And talking about family, we all know that Bebo is extremely attached to sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor, and often, these three ladies are snapped out and about the city. From stepping out for lunch to visiting each others’ house, we totally love to see Bebo, Lolo and mom together. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of the mother-daughters duo that proves that despite they are the most stylish mother daughter duo of Bollywood. Prior to the lockdown, we had snapped Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Babita stepping out of Bebo’s house and what we totally loved about the photo was Taimur’s rapport with his nani as he was happily seen walking with his nani holding her hand. Also, often Kareena, Karisma and Babita jet off for family vacations, and we totally love how despite being busy, Lolo and Bebo make sure to take out time for their mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Babita's selfie is an absolute delight

    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Babita's selfie is an absolute delight

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor attended the premiere of Karisma's web show and these three lovely ladies posed for a selfie at the event

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Babita take over London

    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Babita take over London

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita are at their stylish best as they take over London

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita step out for a family lunch with the kids

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mom Babita step out for a family lunch with the kids

    Earlier this month, Saif and Kareena were a part of the I for India online concert, to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and Babita Kapoor look like true divas during their vacation

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and Babita Kapoor look like true divas during their vacation

    We can bet our money on the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and Babita Kapoor are the most stylish mother daughter duo of Bollywood

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mother Babita make heads turn in traditional attire

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mother Babita make heads turn in traditional attire

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & mother Babita make heads turn in traditional attire as they come together to celebrate Diwali

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & Babita Kapoor stun in black attires

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma & Babita Kapoor stun in black attires

    I for India was a fundraising show that featured several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, and a total sum of Rs 52 crore was raised for relief efforts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Taimur Ali Khan is often seen accompanying Kareena, Karisma and Babita Kapoor for their outings

    Taimur Ali Khan is often seen accompanying Kareena, Karisma and Babita Kapoor for their outings

    Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Saif and Kareena have also contributed to a number of relief funds - the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. Kareena took to social media to release a statement announcing their contribution and urging others to donate, as “every rupee matters”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Kareena and Lolo took mom Babita Kapoor for a mini getaway to celebrate her birthday

    Kareena and Lolo took mom Babita Kapoor for a mini getaway to celebrate her birthday

    Since all of us are in quarantine, and Kareena cannot meet her parents, she has been spending quality time with Taimur and her husband Saif Ali Khan during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's THIS photo with mom from Bebo's birthday is truly amazing

    Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's THIS photo with mom from Bebo's birthday is truly amazing

    Babita Kapoor looks like one proud mom as she poses with her rockstar daughters- Karisma and Kareena at Bebo's birthday celebrations

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    THIS Photo of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma with their parents is pure gold

    THIS Photo of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma with their parents is pure gold

    On Babita Kapoor's birthday, Kareena posted a photo with her mother and tagged her as 'Queen'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Kareena, Karisma, Saif pose with Babita Kapoor at Pataudi during their vacation

    Kareena, Karisma, Saif pose with Babita Kapoor at Pataudi during their vacation

    Amid lockdown, Taimur Ali Khan has been painting and a proud Kareena has been sharing his artwork on social media, referring to him as her ‘in-house Picasso’.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and mom Babita are one happy lot as they pose for a photo

    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and mom Babita are one happy lot as they pose for a photo

    On Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a glimpse into what ‘every other day’ with her son Taimur Ali Khan looks like as she shared a cute photo of them making goofy faces

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Kareena and Karisma make sure to spend time with their parents

    Kareena and Karisma make sure to spend time with their parents

    Often, Kareena and Karisma plan family holidays with mother Babita and father

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Kareena and Karisma pose with their super elegant and stylish mother on a vacation

    Kareena and Karisma pose with their super elegant and stylish mother on a vacation

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's favourite vacation spot is London and often, Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma join Bebo in London

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS
Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here are Bebo’s airport, vacay and party photos that prove she loves to ‘boot’ up
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan
PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream as she pulls off all white looks with élan
Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it
Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement