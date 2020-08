1 / 8

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan recently made a casual appearance in the city. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor announced the news of their pregnancy by releasing a statement which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!!" The power couple further thanked their well wishers for all their love and support. Soon, fans and celebrities congratulated the couple on the good news. Also, yesterday, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday. Bebo hosted a small birthday bash for him which was graced by Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and others. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the bash and wrote, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life." She also surprised Saif by making a video for him capturing 50 years of his life. The video consists of a lot of unseen moments from the actor's life including his pictures with kids Taimur, Sara, and Ibrahim. Recently, Bebo was snapped by the paparazzi in the city. The actress kept it casual. Without any further ado, check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani