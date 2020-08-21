/
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks resplendent in an olive green suit; See CANDID photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. We recently stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a simple olive green suit. Check out!
Mumbai
Published: August 21, 2020 05:19 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She has given spectacular performances in films and carved a niche for herself in the industry. Some of her films include Heroine, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Veere Di Wedding, Chameli, Ki & Ka, Good Newwz and more. The actress is all set to star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie has been creating buzz for many reasons. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming project. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she is also known as one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. The Veere Di Wedding actress' style is always up to the mark. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in a traditional outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to dress and slay! Talking about traditionals, in particular, Kareena always manages to look breathtaking. Her stunning look in any traditional outfit is worth taking note of. Well, speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of the actress in which she can be seen wearing a simple olive green suit. No doubt, she is looking ravishing. Without any further ado, check out her mesmerising photos.
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this candid snap.
We can't take our eyes off this beautiful click!
For the event, Kareena wore an olive green suit and looked ravishing. Diamond earrings and gold strappy sandals completed her entire look. Her hair and makeup were on point.
The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.
Bebo's candid pictures are always the best.
The actress' smile will steal your heart for sure.
The Veere Di Wedding star looks super pretty in this candid snap.
The actress was in attendance of a jewellery store launch event in Delhi.
What do you have to say about this candid picture?
