Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable family pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood. Kareena made her debut with JP Dutta’s film Refugee in 2000 and having completed over two decades in the industry, she has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the mother of two beautiful boys, has always inspired people to work hard and has always been one to start many trends. She is one of the few female actors who worked even during her pregnancy. Work has always been important to Kareena Kapoor Khan but after the birth of her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, her fans and followers saw a completely different and more sensitive side of the very hard-working and successful actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan also loves to be at home, celebrate festivals or vacation with her loved ones. Here are Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family pictures that prove that she is a complete family person. Read further ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram