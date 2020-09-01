Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora's photos with the girl squad speak volumes about their amazing bond

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs never fail to give friendship goals. Undoubtedly, they are the coolest girl gang in town. On that note, let's take a look at their best moments together.
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs never fail to give friendship goals. Undoubtedly, they are the coolest girl gang in town. They stand each other through thick and thin. From supporting each other's work to spending quality time and accompanying each other at parties and more, Bebo and her girl squad's friendship is truly one of a kind. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Malika Bhatt and others who are very active on social media often share their fun-filled snaps on Instagram proving that they not only share amazing but also an unbreakable bond. This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram. The Good Newwz star received a warm welcome from her girl pals. Since making her Instagram debut, Bebo has been sharing many photos with her favourite girls. During this lockdown, the BFFs have been sharing many throwback photos and stating how much they miss each other. They even shared screenshots of their video call session showing how social distancing is done right. Earlier, Amira Arora made an appearance on Bebo's show 'What Women Want' and they spoke about female bonding. Speaking about the importance of it, Amrita Arora said, "Who could you tell your deepest, darkest secrets with? Apart from our husbands, we all need that one friend with whom we confide about everything, without being judged. Sometimes we want a friendly opinion so it's important for a girl to have that rapport where she can pick up the phone and call someone with whom she can smile, cry, and be silly with." The girls definitely have each other always. Today, let's take a look at their best moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BFFs

    This pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor screams friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Great bond

    This pic speaks volumes about the bond that they share with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nap partners

    Sharing this pic on Instagram, Bebo wrote, "Friends that nap together, stay forever."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fun times

    This throwback pic of the BFFs proves that they know how to have fun to the fullest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    All smiles

    Bebo looks so pretty sans makeup in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Squad goals

    Bebo recently shared this pic and wrote, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    We miss Karisma Kapoor in this frame!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Blast from the past

    Bebo was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan during this time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    At their stylish best

    The BFFs know how to dress and impress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Posers!

    This pic will certainly make you miss your girl gang.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    The girls look truly beautiful. Also, Amrita Arora absolutely aced the nerdy look in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful moment

    Do you miss spending time with your girl gang?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    If only looks could kill

    Here's another beautiful snap of the squad!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

