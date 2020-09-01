Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora's photos with the girl squad speak volumes about their amazing bond

1 / 14

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs never fail to give friendship goals. Undoubtedly, they are the coolest girl gang in town. They stand each other through thick and thin. From supporting each other's work to spending quality time and accompanying each other at parties and more, Bebo and her girl squad's friendship is truly one of a kind. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Malika Bhatt and others who are very active on social media often share their fun-filled snaps on Instagram proving that they not only share amazing but also an unbreakable bond. This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram. The Good Newwz star received a warm welcome from her girl pals. Since making her Instagram debut, Bebo has been sharing many photos with her favourite girls. During this lockdown, the BFFs have been sharing many throwback photos and stating how much they miss each other. They even shared screenshots of their video call session showing how social distancing is done right. Earlier, Amira Arora made an appearance on Bebo's show 'What Women Want' and they spoke about female bonding. Speaking about the importance of it, Amrita Arora said, "Who could you tell your deepest, darkest secrets with? Apart from our husbands, we all need that one friend with whom we confide about everything, without being judged. Sometimes we want a friendly opinion so it's important for a girl to have that rapport where she can pick up the phone and call someone with whom she can smile, cry, and be silly with." The girls definitely have each other always. Today, let's take a look at their best moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram