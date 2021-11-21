Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput; 5 celebs who welcomed ‘sweater weather’ in style

5 / 5

Parineeti Chopra

Trust Parineeti Chopra to alert us to the fact that the coat season is back again. In this photo, she let her outerwear do most of the talking in a purple outfit while enjoying her snowy outing. If you want a lesson in how to pair up things back without fading into the background, then Parineeti’s winter pick is the perfect option for you. The relaxed silhouette on Chopra’s informal top and pant set is definitely a smart choice for both comfort and style. Besides this, what sets this coat apart is that it can work with anything from casual jeans-and-tee to a more considered look like an evening dress.

Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram