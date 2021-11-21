Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput; 5 celebs who welcomed ‘sweater weather’ in style

Cosy turtle neck tops, sweatshirts, trench coats are a few fall staples that can never go out of style. Now, as the winter nears, Bollywood fashionistas have already begun embracing the sweater weather in style. But leave it to Kareena Kapoor to give an interesting spin to the fall staple. Recently, the star welcomed the nip in the air in a stunning orange tracksuit by upping her sway quotient. Kareena Kapoor opted for a golden tote bag to accessorise her look. Black sunglasses, minimal makeup and sleek hair left open rounded off her look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
If there’s one trend you can place your bets on this year, it’s got to be tie-dye. The vibrant print has gained popularity among stars rapidly. Be it oversized hoodies, cosy sweatsuits or statement joggers, the swirly patterns and psychedelic colours can be seen on almost every athleisure item right now. South diva Rashmika Mandanna also has been crushing on the trend. This black tie-dye outfit of Rashmika Mandanna’s is comfortable enough for lazy days at home, yet eye-catching to step out in.
Although, oversized shirts, roomy trousers, and sweatshirts hold last-drawer status in Kapoor’s wardrobe. Recently, the star was spotted in a stunning tracksuit that proves that Karisma can slay in baggy ensembles too. The actress was spotted in a grey sweatshirt which was matched with comfy trousers. To add a dash of style, Karisma opted for a mini statement purse to complete her look. In addition to this, statement silver chain and white spotless shoes amped up the funk factor of her look.
Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Most recently, the mom-of-two brightened up our feeds with a selfie in which she can be seen inaugurating the sweater season in style. Here, the celebrity wife has donned a red sweater and the reason this piece screams versatility is that we can imagine it paired with jeans and a coat on top for colder months, just as easily as we see it worn over a pair of shorts or a skirt for less chilly weather.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Instagram
Trust Parineeti Chopra to alert us to the fact that the coat season is back again. In this photo, she let her outerwear do most of the talking in a purple outfit while enjoying her snowy outing. If you want a lesson in how to pair up things back without fading into the background, then Parineeti’s winter pick is the perfect option for you. The relaxed silhouette on Chopra’s informal top and pant set is definitely a smart choice for both comfort and style. Besides this, what sets this coat apart is that it can work with anything from casual jeans-and-tee to a more considered look like an evening dress.
Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra Instagram