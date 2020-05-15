Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput and Mouni Roy: Bookmark THESE celebs' splendid looks in a black saree

1 / 17

Celebs' splendid looks in a black saree

When it comes to fashion, celebs know how to slay! Be it a red carpet event, parties, or movie promotions, and more, stars always put their best fashion foot forward. Right from rocking a denim-on-denim look to acing a monochrome look, stars know to dress and impress. When it comes to Indian ensembles, right from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and Mouni Roy, stars have served us some unforgettable ravishing looks. Very often, stars' go-to-colour has been black. From slaying it in a black gown to giving boss lady vibes in a black suit and effortlessly pulling off a black saree look, celebs in the past have nailed every look with ease. Time and again, many celebs have stunned in a simple black saree. And today, we take a look at some of our favourite looks. Let us know your pick in the comment section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram