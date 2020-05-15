/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput and Mouni Roy: Bookmark THESE celebs' splendid looks in a black saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput and Mouni Roy: Bookmark THESE celebs' splendid looks in a black saree
From slaying it in a black gown to giving boss lady vibes in a black suit and pulling off a black saree look, celebs in the past have nailed every look with ease. Many celebs have stunned in a simple black saree. And today, we take a look at some of our favourite looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
14408 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 15, 2020 02:14 pm
1 / 17
Celebs' splendid looks in a black saree
When it comes to fashion, celebs know how to slay! Be it a red carpet event, parties, or movie promotions, and more, stars always put their best fashion foot forward. Right from rocking a denim-on-denim look to acing a monochrome look, stars know to dress and impress. When it comes to Indian ensembles, right from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and Mouni Roy, stars have served us some unforgettable ravishing looks. Very often, stars' go-to-colour has been black. From slaying it in a black gown to giving boss lady vibes in a black suit and effortlessly pulling off a black saree look, celebs in the past have nailed every look with ease. Time and again, many celebs have stunned in a simple black saree. And today, we take a look at some of our favourite looks. Let us know your pick in the comment section below.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 17
Mira Rajput
For Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, Shahid Kapoor's lovely wife opted for a black saree and looked absolutely stunning in it. She styled her look with a diamond ruby necklace and black pumps. Plus, red lips and wavy hair rounded off her entire stylish look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 17
Sushmita Sen
The actress looks beyond gorgeous, right? For a family wedding, she wore a black saree and looked beautiful as ever. She completed her hair with statement earrings and a pearl necklace. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 17
Deepika Padukone
For an event, Deepika once opted for a black cocktail saree and looked stunning as ever. The diva kept her look simple yet managed to pull it off.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 17
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka is one celebrity who is looked upon by many for fashion in Bollywood. She has an amazing sense of style. For an event, PeeCee wore a beautiful black Ritu Kumar saree. This is one of the best looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 17
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor's saree game has always been on point. She once wore a black sequined saree and made heads turn. She carried a matching black clutch to complete her look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 17
Parineeti Chopra
Everything about this look screams perfection. For Diwali celebrations, Parineeti wore a black sheer net by Jade by MK. Her saree was paired with a sleeveless black blouse with a deep plunging neckline. She styled her look with silver jhumkas, low ponytail, smokey eyes, and deep mauve lips.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 17
Anushka Sharma
Anushka is one gorgeous lady and she knows how to slay! She once wore a black saree with golden work on it. Anushka perfectly paired her look with golden jewellery and sported a bun.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 17
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
This is one of the best looks of the actress. The Bachchan bahu wore a black and gold badla saree by Sabyasachi and paired it with a simple bouse. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 17
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit's saree looks never fail to impress. Over the years, she has worn some really beautiful sarees and made hearts skip a beat.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 17
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha is one stylish lady. During Dabangg promotions, Sonakshi opted for a floral black saree and looked absolutely ravishing in it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
12 / 17
Vidya Balan
Vidya's love for saree is well-known. At Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt's daughter's reception, Vidya wore a black saree with golden prints all over it. She teamed it up with dangling earrings and looked pretty as always.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
13 / 17
Katrina Kaif
Time and again, Katrina has worn some jaw-dropping outfits. When it comes to saree, she knows how to look stylish and give style goals at the same time. For a Diwali party, she wore a black Sabyasachi saree and paired it with a black full sleeves blouse. The actress added a belt on the waist and looked completely stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 17
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy has an impeccable and unbeatable style. Her saree looks always impresses the fashion police and her fans. This look of the actress is a complete steal.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
15 / 17
Shilpa Shetty
The sarees from Shilpa Shetty's wardrobe are always stylish. She is one actress who experiments a lot with fashion. She once wore a black leheriya saree and looked absolutely ravishing. She paired the same with jhumkas and bangles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
16 / 17
Kareena Kapoor Khan
For an event in the city, Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a black saree with pink and red borders along with a T-shirt style blouse. Bebo rounded off her look with a black bindi and diamond earrings.
Photo Credit : Instagram
17 / 17
Kangana Ranaut
The Panga star once wore a black silk saree which featured a silver border and pattern in same colour. She completed her look with a pearl choker and looked absolutely stunning.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment