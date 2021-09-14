Kareena Kapoor Khan: Movies that prove the actress looks the best opposite Khans

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a very popular name in Bollywood. The actor has always made heads turn with her performances on-screen and her public appearances in the most gorgeous outfits. Kareena made her acting debut in 2000 with Refugee and has only been climbing the ladder of success in her two-decade-long career. The actress has appeared in over 60 Bollywood movies, winning the hearts of the audience with her work on the big screen. Along with playing the lead character in female-centric movies like Heroine and Veere Di Wedding, Kareena is one of the few heroines who has starred opposite all the ‘Khans’ of the industry. Here are times Kareena Kapoor Khan set the screen on fire as she was paired opposite a ‘Khan’. Read on to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared together in commercially successful movies like Asoka and Ra.One, making fans want to see more of them on-screen, together.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pairing with Aamir Khan has, in fact, been very sweet and innocent looking as their chemistry instantly clicks with each other, witnessed in movies like 3 Idiots, Talaash, and their awaited upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chadha.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan were truly a “deadly” combination on-screen as they were cast opposite each other in the crime thriller, Fida.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imraan Khan won the hearts of the audience with their performances together in the commercially successful movie, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, after which they even starred together in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered two of her biggest successes with Salman Khan’s Bodyguard and Bajarangi Bhaijaan, as fans loved their on-screen chemistry, making them one of the most popular on-screen pairs in Bollywood.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, reel life couple turned into a real-life couple have appeared together in Tashaan, Agent Vinod, and Kurbaan, making fans fall in love with their sizzling chemistry.