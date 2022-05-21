Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neha Dhupia; Check out these inspiring stories of 5 Bollywood moms

1 / 6

Inspiring stories of Bollywood moms

Embracing parenthood is one of the most special feelings one could ever experience. But being in the limelight and becoming a doting mother isn’t a cakewalk, always. Maintaining a balance between professional and personal life is certainly not an easy task when a working woman becomes a mother. However, our celebrity supermoms have played both roles with perfection. They not only ticked the doting mother box but redefined the norms set by their families and society. In the last few months, we have seen several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, and others announcing the birth of their child or pregnancy. Their announcements took the internet by storm and we can’t wait to see them nurture their kids. In the past, several prominent celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and others proved that embracing motherhood doesn’t end a woman’s professional life. While several left us floored and admired by continuing their work during pregnancy, others inspired us to adopt children. Here is a special treat for all you Bollywood fans as we bring you some inspiring stories of your favourite actresses.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram