Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neha Dhupia; Check out these inspiring stories of 5 Bollywood moms

Embracing parenthood is one of the most special feelings one could ever experience. But being in the limelight and becoming a doting mother isn’t a cakewalk, always. Maintaining a balance between professional and personal life is certainly not an easy task when a working woman becomes a mother. However, our celebrity supermoms have played both roles with perfection. They not only ticked the doting mother box but redefined the norms set by their families and society. In the last few months, we have seen several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, and others announcing the birth of their child or pregnancy. Their announcements took the internet by storm and we can’t wait to see them nurture their kids. In the past, several prominent celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and others proved that embracing motherhood doesn’t end a woman’s professional life. While several left us floored and admired by continuing their work during pregnancy, others inspired us to adopt children. Here is a special treat for all you Bollywood fans as we bring you some inspiring stories of your favourite actresses.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Neha Dhupia had shattered the norms as she shot for her film A Thursday while she was heavily pregnant.
Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram
Sushmita quashed all the stereotypes when she decided to become a single mother by adopting a girl child. She was only 24 when she adopted a baby girl Renee. In 2010, she adopted another girl, Alisah.
Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram
While most celeb mommies-to-be shy away from the cameras during their pregnancies, Kareena Kapoor left us inspired when she walked the ramp flaunting her baby bump during her first pregnancy.
Malaika once recalled her pregnancy which happened when her career was fledgling. She returned to her work barely two months after her delivery and even performed a dance number in Kaal a year after that. She summed up her experience with a piece of advice for mothers, telling them that ‘motherhood is not the end’.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram
Mandira Bedi became another live example by adopting a girl child, whom she and her late husband Raj Kaushal named Tara. “She has come to us Like a blessing from above,” Mandira had said.
Photo Credit : Mandira Bedi Instagram
