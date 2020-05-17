Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi to Taylor Swift: When stars redefined fashion & sported a red and pink combo

1 / 9

When celebs looked ravishing in red and pink

Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. They always experiment and put their best foot forward. Be it leather outfits, embroidered gowns, the most quirky trends, fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Sonakshi Sinha was once styled in a red latex dress which became the talk of the town. Kim Kardashian West has been in news for her latex outfits of various shades. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. Here are times stars pulled off the hues of red and pink with grace leaving the world stunned!

Photo Credit : Instagram