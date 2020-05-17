/
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi to Taylor Swift: When stars redefined fashion & sported a red and pink combo
Celebrities all around the world love experimenting with their fashion and often pull off the best trends like a boss! Here are the times when stars pulled off the most unconventional combination and donned a red and pink outfit with confidence!
Written By
Ekta Varma
75586 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 17, 2020 03:30 pm
1 / 9
When celebs looked ravishing in red and pink
Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. They always experiment and put their best foot forward. Be it leather outfits, embroidered gowns, the most quirky trends, fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Sonakshi Sinha was once styled in a red latex dress which became the talk of the town. Kim Kardashian West has been in news for her latex outfits of various shades. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. Here are times stars pulled off the hues of red and pink with grace leaving the world stunned!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Nora Fatehi
The gorgeous actress and dancer Nora Fatehi looked ravishing as she made her way through the airport looking drop-dead gorgeous in a pink and red coloured dress. The sultry siren was making heads turn as she left in a chic outfit and hair left open.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 9
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was next in line to sport the combination in a Gauri and Nainika one-shouldered top with exaggerated sleeves and tucked into a pair of cigarette pants.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt donned this combination by Safiyaa for an award ceremony. A pretty pink one-shoulder top paired with tomato red pants made her look resplendent as ever!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 9
Janhvi Kapoor
Back during the promotions of Dhadak, Karan Johar posted a photo of Janhvi dressed in a pink and red palazzo kurta designed by his sister. Janhvi Kapoor carries herself with poise looks elegant in the outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa was spotted with a shirt style light pink ruffled top and dark red pants. This look was completed with her baby pink pumps.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Patralekhaa
Citylights actress looked sophisticated with the right dash of glamour in this pink long sleeves blouse with a red flowy skirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Taylor Swift
She played with colour (and won!) in Atelier Versace separates -- a coral tube top and a voluminous hot pink skirt with a thigh-high slit -- at the 2016 Grammys.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 9
Kareena Kapoor Khan
For an event, The Begum of Bollywood picked out a red and pink colour block dress by Sachin & Babi and Louboutin shoes in bright pink which matched her outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Comments
i love you taylor
Kareena, Deepika, Shilpa and Taylor. Bollywood's new brigade is just so average.
