Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest maternity style

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely not the one to skip work and stay at home. The actress who recently wrapped up the shoot of her movie Lal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in New Delhi is back to shooting commercials and other projects. The Kapoor sisters were spotted shooting at Kareena's Mumbai residence and were papped at Kareena's balcony. Later in the evening, twinning in white tees and denims, Kareena and Karisma were seen in a boomerang video while getting their make-up done. "Working with the sis always the best #sistersquad #behindthescenes," Karisma captioned her post. Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are all set to welcome their second child. On the 12th of August, the duo shared a message, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of the movie Tashan. Saif proposed to Kareena twice on their trip to Paris once at a bar and again at the Notre Dame Church. The two got married in a private affair in Mumbai on the 16th of October 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, who is the internet's favorite star kid. Given her professional attitude, Saif once even joked about Kareena having the baby at Mehboob studios when she was pregnant with Taimur. Today we have these latest pictures of the adorable Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting an Indian look as she got papped near her home. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani