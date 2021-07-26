Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Kareena Kapoor
  4. Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of Bollywood’s ‘girl gang’ proves they share a very close relationship

Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of Bollywood’s ‘girl gang’ proves they share a very close relationship

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted sharing pictures with her “girl gang” proving that they have been her support, always. Read ahead to take a look.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “girl gang”

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “girl gang”

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest-paid and A-listed actors in the Bollywood industry. She has been ruling over the industry for over two decades and has maintained her position, topping the charts with her great work on-screen. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always made the headlines for being someone who maintains very strong relationships with the people she loves, often showering love on them and expressing her feelings for them, publically. Along with her family, the people that Bebo also loves her “girl gang”, which includes her sister, Karisma Kapoor, and best friends, Amrita Arora Ladak, Malaika Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla. These girls have always been there for each other, through thick and thin, standing rock solid by each other’s side, supporting each other, always. Here are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “girl gang” that will definitely prove that they share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 8
    Theme-parties

    Theme-parties

    Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for the camera along with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak, and Malaika Arora, while they attend a theme party being dressed in fancy outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 8
    Making memories

    Making memories

    Kareena and her girl gang get clicked for a black and white picture while the girls are busy making precious memories with each other.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 8
    Birthday celebrations

    Birthday celebrations

    Bebo gets clicked candidly with her BFFs, who shower their love on the “birthday girl”, trying to make every moment of the special day, even more special.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 8
    Vacationing together

    Vacationing together

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friends, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak, and Malaika Arora get captured while vacationing together, wearing the most stylish designer outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Perfect poses

    Perfect poses

    Kareena poses for the camera, along with her girls as they all look gorgeous, creating the perfect “BFF frame”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 8
    Friends who sleep together, stay together

    Friends who sleep together, stay together

    Bollywood’s most popular group shares a picture proving that the friends who sleep together, definitely stay with each other forever.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 8
    Twinning

    Twinning

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets clicked posing for the camera with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak, and Malaika Arora while they twin with each other in black and white colour outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

close