Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of Bollywood’s ‘girl gang’ proves they share a very close relationship

1 / 8

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “girl gang”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest-paid and A-listed actors in the Bollywood industry. She has been ruling over the industry for over two decades and has maintained her position, topping the charts with her great work on-screen. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always made the headlines for being someone who maintains very strong relationships with the people she loves, often showering love on them and expressing her feelings for them, publically. Along with her family, the people that Bebo also loves her “girl gang”, which includes her sister, Karisma Kapoor, and best friends, Amrita Arora Ladak, Malaika Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla. These girls have always been there for each other, through thick and thin, standing rock solid by each other’s side, supporting each other, always. Here are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s “girl gang” that will definitely prove that they share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla