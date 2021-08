1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s pictures prove they are ultimate sibling goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most popular siblings in Bollywood. From always being there to support one another to giving major fashion and style goals to fans, Bebo and Lolo have proved to be one of the most popular sibling duos in the Bollywood industry and there’s no one like them. Kareena Kapoor Khan has often revealed during many media interactions that she is very close to Karisma Kapoor as the two are more like best friends rather than sisters. The two share everything with each other and there is complete transparency. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s pictures always set the internet on fire and fans love it. Here are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s pictures that prove Bebo is a great sister and is always by Lolo’s side. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla