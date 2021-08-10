Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Kareena Kapoor
  4. Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of the star with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan prove she is a hands on mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of the star with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan prove she is a hands on mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, proving she shares a close relationship with them. Read ahead to know more.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sons Jeh and Taimur

    Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sons Jeh and Taimur

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is an A-lister and one of the highest paid celebrities in the Bollywood industry. In her long spanning career of over two decades, she has been topping the charts, appearing in commercial successes and winning hearts with her great performance. Even though she is one of the biggest celebrities in India, Kareena Kapoor Khan always remains true to her roots and keeps her family as her first priority. Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012, and two are proud parents of two adorable little boys. Their first son, Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016, and their second born, Jeh Ali Khan came into this world on February 21, 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan, even though being the biggest diva in Bollywood, has a complete motherly instinct and always prefers to spend her time with her children. Here are pictures that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great mother. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Precious moments

    Precious moments

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a black and white selfie of her second baby boy Jeh Ali Khan, sleeping peacefully in her arms.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    “Pottery with the lil man”

    “Pottery with the lil man”

    Kareena gets clicked while doing pottery with Taimur Ali Khan, as they decide to do something fun together.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Bebo turns photographer for her children

    Bebo turns photographer for her children

    Bebo clicks a black and white picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding his younger brother, Jeh Ali Khan in his arms.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Funny faces

    Funny faces

    Kareena shares a selfie with Taimur Ali Khan as the mother-son duo make funny faces at the camera.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame”

    “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame”

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets clicked with Taimur Ali Khan in a black and white picture with the focus on her little boy, revealing that her son is the only people she will ever allow to “steal her frame”.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram