Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of the star with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan prove she is a hands on mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sons Jeh and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an A-lister and one of the highest paid celebrities in the Bollywood industry. In her long spanning career of over two decades, she has been topping the charts, appearing in commercial successes and winning hearts with her great performance. Even though she is one of the biggest celebrities in India, Kareena Kapoor Khan always remains true to her roots and keeps her family as her first priority. Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012, and two are proud parents of two adorable little boys. Their first son, Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016, and their second born, Jeh Ali Khan came into this world on February 21, 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan, even though being the biggest diva in Bollywood, has a complete motherly instinct and always prefers to spend her time with her children. Here are pictures that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great mother. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram