Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood actors who aced negative characters on screen

1 / 6

Bollywood actors who played a negative character with perfection

Bollywood has always kept the hero as the most powerful person on-screen, while always sidelining the person playing the antagonist. For years, many actors did not want to play a negative character on the screen as they were looked down upon. But, as time is moving forward, so are the mindsets of the actors and the audience. Many actors have become open to the idea of playing a negative character on-screen, and have been winning the hearts of the audience with their performances. Here are the actors in Bollywood who have aced a negative character with complete conviction, making people fall for them even after the wrong-doings of their characters. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube