Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood actors who aced negative characters on screen

Bollywood has always kept the hero as the most powerful person on-screen, while always sidelining the person playing the antagonist. For years, many actors did not want to play a negative character on the screen as they were looked down upon. But, as time is moving forward, so are the mindsets of the actors and the audience. Many actors have become open to the idea of playing a negative character on-screen, and have been winning the hearts of the audience with their performances. Here are the actors in Bollywood who have aced a negative character with complete conviction, making people fall for them even after the wrong-doings of their characters. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Priyanak Chopra Jonas played the negative character of Sonia Kapoor Roy in Abbas Mustan’s Aitraaz, and won the hearts at the very beginning of her career.
Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat proved that he is a versatile actor, and can ace any character on-screen.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was cast to play the character of a con woman in Ken Ghosh’s Fida, and the conviction with which she played the character is worth an applause.
Taapsee Pannu agreed to play a negative character in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla and it is one of the best decisions that she took in her Bollywood career.
Even though, Saif Ali Khan has played a negative character in Omkara before, his portrayal of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior definitely raised the bar of acting in Bollywood.