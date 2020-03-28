Coronavirus updates
Kareena Kapoor Khan: From royal blue to an all black look, 8 times the Begum of Bollywood slayed in a pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fears to experiment and her pantsuit looks are major outfit goals if you look closer, Check photos.
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: March 28, 2020 11:57 am
  • 1 / 9
    8 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show in a pansuit

    Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in the industry this year and her journey has been fruitful as the diva is one of the most powerful female superstars in the country. We cannot thank her enough for giving us characters like Geet from Jab We Met who would stay with us livelong, the actress is not only a successful actress but a loving wife and mother as well. Her bold style statements, while she was still pregnant, made headlines and she still continues to slay in unique and unconventional outfits every now and then. The actress gave self-love a different definition when she stepped out in an organza white floral saree with her nickname "Bebo" printed all across it. Today her outfit choice of pantsuits has grabbed all our attention. For the uninitiated, pantsuits are now a popular choice of clothing that give you an edgy bossy and cool vibe all at once. Check out our favourite pantsuits looks from Bebo's wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Kareena in a charcoal grey pantsuit is here to make your day brighter

    Kareena looks stunning as ever in this grey pantsuit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Carrying maroon like a boss

    The actress suits up in a maroon wrap pantsuit and we are loving the details.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    White never looked better

    The actress slays it in a white outfit for an event in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Muted tones raising the temperature

    The actress poses in a casual pantsuit and we love how she has styled it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Boss lady feels with this one

    Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-black pantsuit looking gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Nailing it in a bandh gala suit

    Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting the regal colour blue in a pantsuit with bandh gala collar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Playing with blues

    Kareena in an electric blue asymmetrical pantsuit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan suits up for an airport look

    The diva sported a black checkered pantsuit for her airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

