/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan: From royal blue to an all black look, 8 times the Begum of Bollywood slayed in a pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan: From royal blue to an all black look, 8 times the Begum of Bollywood slayed in a pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fears to experiment and her pantsuit looks are major outfit goals if you look closer, Check photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5792 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 28, 2020 11:57 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment