Celebs who made their debut on Instagram in 2020

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities making their debut on Instagram including Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise and more. Last year, Friends star Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut and as we all know, the internet went berserk. Jennifer's first Instagram post featuring her fellow co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc went viral. Ever since making her debut, she has been sharing her stunning pictures and videos and giving fans an insight into her amazing life. This year, it was Jennifer Aniston's fellow co-star Matthew Perry who made his Instagram debut and fans couldn't be more happy! Apart from Matthew Perry, joining Instagram this year was Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. Speaking of that, here's a list of celebrities who made their Instagram debut this year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Matthew Perry Instagram