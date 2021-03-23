Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s back to work look to Malaika Arora sweating it out in the gym; See LATEST Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s back to work look to Malaika Arora sweating it out in the gym; See LATEST Pics

Several B-town celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Vijay Deverakonda were papped heading out in the city today. Check out their pictures.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2021 07:42 am
  • 1 / 6
    Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives on the set

    Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives on the set

    Today several B-town celebrities were spotted heading out in the city. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen heading to shoot on the set. The actress gave birth to her second son with Saif Ali Khan only a month ago and is back to take on her professional responsibilities. The bold diva never fails to impress her fans with her cheery spirit, and needless to say, her presence on the set made heads turn as soon as she stepped out of her car. Apart from Bebo, Malaika Arora was papped coming back from her gym, sweating profusely. The actress dishes major fitness goals every time she heads out. Sara Ali Khan was seen making her way to her father Saif Ali Khan's house, carrying shopping bags as she momentarily stopped and waved to greet the paparazzi. Kangana Ranaut was seen coming out of her dubbing studio. The actress had a wide smile on her face as she waved at the cameras. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was seen in a quirky outfit as he made his way to the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Kareena's breath-taking look

    Kareena's breath-taking look

    Bebo was seen donning a light blue maternity dress with a floral pattern on it. The star looked absolutely stunning flaunting her new hair and makeup as she got back on the set for shooting.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Malaika heads to the gym

    Malaika heads to the gym

    Malaika was papped walking out of her gym donning a grey crop top and matching sweatpants. The actress paired her look with white Reebok slides.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Sara heads to Saif Ali Khan's house

    Sara heads to Saif Ali Khan's house

    Sara was seen wearing a cute grey crop top with cartoons on it along with black sweatpants. The actress carried a silver handbag and several shopping bags while making her way to her father's house.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Kangana goes to the dubbing studio

    Kangana goes to the dubbing studio

    Kangana was spotted coming out of her recording studio in style as she wore a pretty light-green coloured suit and black sunnies. The star was seen waving and greeting the paparazzi while heading to her car.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Vijay's uber cool airport look

    Vijay's uber cool airport look

    South star Vijay made his way to the airport in a blue coloured t-shirt with white print and matching shorts. He completed his comfy attire with white shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani