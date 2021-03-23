Kareena Kapoor Khan’s back to work look to Malaika Arora sweating it out in the gym; See LATEST Pics

1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives on the set

Today several B-town celebrities were spotted heading out in the city. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen heading to shoot on the set. The actress gave birth to her second son with Saif Ali Khan only a month ago and is back to take on her professional responsibilities. The bold diva never fails to impress her fans with her cheery spirit, and needless to say, her presence on the set made heads turn as soon as she stepped out of her car. Apart from Bebo, Malaika Arora was papped coming back from her gym, sweating profusely. The actress dishes major fitness goals every time she heads out. Sara Ali Khan was seen making her way to her father Saif Ali Khan's house, carrying shopping bags as she momentarily stopped and waved to greet the paparazzi. Kangana Ranaut was seen coming out of her dubbing studio. The actress had a wide smile on her face as she waved at the cameras. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was seen in a quirky outfit as he made his way to the airport.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani