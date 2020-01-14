Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters from THESE Bollywood films are remarkable; Check it out

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With a filmography of nearly 60 films, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most respected actresses in the Bollywood industry. The gorgeous star has created a niche for herself, among other celebs in the film industry by working hard in every role which she has portrayed on-screen. With great dedication and determination, Kareena has never failed to impress her fans with rich content-driven films. The diva is an epitome of expressions along with her dance moves. The characters portrayed by Kareena on-screen have created an impact on our lives. The beautiful actress has gone from poster girl to a working mother thereby challenging Bollywood stereotypes. On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in the movie Good Newwz sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie has been doing remarkably well at the box office which has a story which revolves around two married couples who try to conceive with the help of IVF process, but the blunder triggers a series of hilarious scenes for both the couples. From being the chirpy happy-go-lucky Geet to being that lost and confused superstar Mahi on reel life, we bring to you Kareena Kapoor Khan's remarkable characters which will always be remembered by the industry and her fans.

Photo Credit : YouTube