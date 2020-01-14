/
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters from THESE Bollywood films are remarkable; Check it out
Kareena is one of the most bankable actresses in the film industry and can pull off any character on-screen with her amazing acting skills. We share some of the best characters, the actress has portrayed in these Bollywood movies.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
With a filmography of nearly 60 films, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most respected actresses in the Bollywood industry. The gorgeous star has created a niche for herself, among other celebs in the film industry by working hard in every role which she has portrayed on-screen. With great dedication and determination, Kareena has never failed to impress her fans with rich content-driven films. The diva is an epitome of expressions along with her dance moves. The characters portrayed by Kareena on-screen have created an impact on our lives. The beautiful actress has gone from poster girl to a working mother thereby challenging Bollywood stereotypes. On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in the movie Good Newwz sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie has been doing remarkably well at the box office which has a story which revolves around two married couples who try to conceive with the help of IVF process, but the blunder triggers a series of hilarious scenes for both the couples. From being the chirpy happy-go-lucky Geet to being that lost and confused superstar Mahi on reel life, we bring to you Kareena Kapoor Khan's remarkable characters which will always be remembered by the industry and her fans.
Nazneen Ahmed - Refugee
This was Kareena Kapoor's debut movie, and no doubt her character of portraying a hopeless lover amidst on-screen terror attacks garnered attention for her acting skills.
Pooja Sharma - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Kareena's famous character of Poo will always remain a favourite.
Mahi Arora - Heroine
Bebo's on-screen portrayal as the superstar Mahi Arora was one of the bravest roles we've got to witness which also throws light about the reality of the glamour world.
Preet Sahni - Udta Punjab
Kareena's short and sweet role in this movie where she was an on-screen doctor created an impact on our lives with her great performance.
Geet Kaur Dhillon - Jab We Met
So many of us could relate to this Geet. We surely look up to her, and we absolutely love this movie.
Dolly Mishra - Omkara
Her simple village girl character in 'Omkara', with her stellar performance received a lot of praises.
